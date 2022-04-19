Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay EX earphones are noise-cancelling and fully waterproof

Another day, another pair of true wireless earphones arrives in our inbox. As far as audio brands go, everybody and their uncle seems to have at least one pair of dinky in-ear buds on offer, so it takes something special to stand out from the pack – and B&O’s Beoplay EX might just have it.

The Danish company claims the Beoplay EX is its most versatile set of true wireless earphones yet. Not only are the earbuds fully waterproof (to IP57 standards, no less), they come with adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) to reduce exterior babble and cloak the wearer – and his or her favourite music/podcast/audiobook – within a bubble of tranquillity.

Despite the tiny size of the buds, there’s space for a 9.2mm driver in each. That’s the largest driver size used in a B&O true wireless headphone to date, resulting in an extra measure of audio power compared to previous examples like the Beoplay E8 Sport or Beoplay EQ.

The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 and offer 20 hours of total playtime with ANC activated with the charging case taken into account (or six hours without the case) and the case will take around 1.5 hours to replenish a drained pair of headphones.

The Beoplay EX will be available in three colour finishes – Anthracite Oxygen (from 5 May), Gold Tone (from 27 May) and Black Anthracite (from June) – and are supplied with both silicone and Comply foam eartips to ensure a comfy, snug fit. You’ll be able to pick up a pair for £349.