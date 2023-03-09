Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Bang & Olufsen revamps two of its classic speakers – Beosound 2 and A9

NewsAudio
News

Bang & Olufsen revamps two of its classic speakers – Beosound 2 and A9

Both the speakers use B&O's Mozart tech, meaning the connectivity module can be replaced if it gets out of date

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham
bang olufsen A9

Bang & Olufsen has reworked two of its classic-design home speakers – the Beosound 2, now in its third generation and Beosound A9, now in its fifth generation since its 2012 debut.

Both now use B&O’s Mozart module for connectivity and streaming smarts, so they can be software-updated and if the module becomes out of date, you’re able to just swap that part out. This latest-gen brings improved Wi-Fi performance, stereo pairing and everything works with the Bang & Olufsen app as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Google Chromecast tech.

Beosound A9 retains the well-known circular design, created by Oivind Slaatto. As before you can change the volume by sliding your hand across its surface, and with a tap on the A9 you can skip, play, or pause.

Beosound A9 5th Gen
Beosound A9 5th Gen
Beosound A9 5th Gen

Originally launched in 2016, Beosound 2 is a multiroom speaker with a superb aluminium finish and powerful sound. Beosound 2 can detect where it is in the room using a technology called Active Room Compensation and adjust its output accordingly – similar to the Trueplay tech on Sonos speakers, for example.

Beosound 2
Beosound 2

They’re both available in the new Black Anthracite as well as Gold Tone and Natural finishes.

Beosound A9 5th Gen pricing starts at $3,699/£2,899and will be available this month. Beosound 2 3rd Gen pricing starts at $3,199/£2,649 and will be available from April.

Related content

Enable referrer and click cookie to search for eefc48a8bf715c1b 20231024b972d108 [] 2.7.22