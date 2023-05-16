Bang & Olufsen revamps timeless turntable for limited edition music system

It’s no secret that Bang & Olufsen has been around making high-quality audio gear for quite some time now. The brand’s latest limited edition release wants to celebrate this history, by revamping a classic turntable. Dubbed the Beosystem 72-23 Nordic Dawn Limited Edition, the new music system consists of a redesigned turntable alongside two stereo speakers. And did we mention that there’s only 100 of these uber-luxury systems available?

For the Beosystem 72-23, Bang & Olufsen looks back to the Beogram 4000 turntable from 1972. More recently, the brand re-released the turntable as the limited edition 4000c. Now customised in the Nordic Dawn colourway for the new system, the design takes inspiration from the sunset. It’s a high-quality turntable crafted from birchwood with aluminium finishes.

Accompanying the turntable, you’ll find a pair of Beolab 28 stereo speakers. These blasters are some of Bang & Olufsen’s most advanced speakers to date, and retail for almost $17000/£10000 a pair. Each unit is a slender column speaker clad in aluminium, also finished in the Nordic Dawn colour tones, with accents of birchwood. The speakers include a down-firing subwoofer, so you won’t need to find an extra dedicated bit of kit.

The speakers have some other tricks up their sleeves. Each unit packs in built-in Beosound Core and Beolab Transmitter units for full wireless connectivity. Bang & Olufsen also packs Active Room Compensation into the speakers. This snazzy feature automatically adjusts sound for whatever space and placement you’ve chosen. You can either wall mount the units, or leave them free-standing.

Fancy getting your hands on Bang & Olufsen’s latest limited edition speaker? ‘Fraid we’ve got some bad news. As we mentioned, there are only 100 of these limited systems available. And they’re super premium. A Beosystem 72-23 will retail for £55000/€60000 in the US, Europe, and Hong Kong. The system is available from today for anyone splurging on the kit, but you’ll only be able to find it in selected stores.