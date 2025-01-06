Harman Kardon’s new speakers are smarter, sexier, and more sustainable

Harman Kardon has unveiled its highly anticipated Enchant series at CES 2025, a collection of audio devices that seamlessly combines state-of-the-art sound, elegant design, and a commitment to sustainability.

Featuring the Enchant 1100 and Enchant 900 soundbars, Enchant Speaker, and Enchant Sub, this lineup is engineered to deliver an immersive 3D cinematic experience tailored to fit any home.

At the core of the new series are the Enchant 1100 and Enchant 900 soundbars, each equipped with Harman’s MultiBeam technology and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The Enchant 1100 goes a step further with DTS:X support, offering an additional layer of depth for home theatre enthusiasts. With 11 drivers in the Enchant 1100 and nine in the Enchant 900, these soundbars provide room-filling 3D sound, bolstered by up-firing height channels for truly cinematic Dolby Atmos effects.

Harman Kardon’s proprietary PureVoice technology ensures crystal-clear dialogue, whether you’re catching quiet moments in a drama or immersing yourself in an action-packed blockbuster.

The Enchant 1100 is designed for larger spaces, while the Enchant 900 is perfect for more compact setups. Both are Wi-Fi-enabled and can connect wirelessly to the Enchant Speaker and Sub, creating a flexible surround-sound solution.

The Enchant Speaker, which features an up-firing driver and Dolby Atmos, is equally versatile. It can serve as a standalone speaker with automatic sound calibration or be paired with the soundbars for a thrilling surround-sound experience. Meanwhile, the Enchant Sub delivers powerful bass that enriches the overall performance of the system, all while maintaining a minimalist wireless design.

In addition to sound innovation, the Enchant series stands out for its sustainable design. The soundbars are crafted from 100% recycled aluminium, while the Enchant Speaker uses 80% and the Subwoofer 50% recycled aluminium. Recycled polyester yarn and at least 85% recycled plastic are incorporated into the speakers, and even the packaging is eco-friendly, featuring FSC-certified paper printed with soy ink.

The Enchant series looks great, with a sleek, timeless design that fits nicely into any room. Its understated elegance ensures it complements any décor without compromising on performance.

The Harman Kardon One App brings effortless control to the Enchant series, allowing users to customise settings, manage multi-room audio, and set up a full surround-sound experience with ease.

The soundbars and speakers support AirPlay, Chromecast Built-in, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Bluetooth, while the Enchant 1100 also boasts Roon Ready certification for audiophiles.

The Enchant series launches in March 2025 on Harman Kardon’s website, with prices starting at £200 for the Enchant Speaker and going up to £850 for the flagship Enchant 1100 soundbar.

A new era for Onyx Studio

Harman Kardon is also reimagining its iconic Onyx Studio wireless speaker. The Onyx Studio 9 debuts with upgraded Constant Sound Field (CSF) technology, which uses three-channel audio mixing to envelop listeners in rich, multidimensional sound.

Designed for convenience and longevity, the speaker includes a replaceable battery and Auracast technology for seamless pairing with other Onyx Studio 9 units or Auracast-enabled devices.

The self-tuning feature ensures optimal sound quality based on the speaker’s surroundings, and advanced EQ settings in the Harman Kardon One App let users fine-tune audio to their liking.

With a refreshed circular design, integrated handle, and aluminium stand, the Onyx Studio 9 is both stylish and practical.

Available in Classic Black and Stone Grey, the Onyx Studio 9 launches in February 2025 for £230.

JBL introduces Horizon 3

Harman Kardon’s sibling brand JBL is adding a fresh twist to the bedroom audio experience with the Horizon 3. Combining signature JBL sound with innovative features, this low-profile device includes ambient lighting and soothing sounds designed to improve sleep cycles and relaxation.

The Horizon 3 features two 1.5in full-range transducers and dual passive radiators for rich, stereo audio, while Auracast and Bluetooth 5.3 enable seamless connectivity.

Intuitive ambient lighting and a sunrise alarm support circadian rhythms, making it as functional as it is beautiful.

Priced at £130, the JBL Horizon 3 will be available in May 2025, offering a stylish, multi-functional addition to any bedroom.

