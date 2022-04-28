Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 is a one-box Atmos soundbar

Dedicated surround sound speakers: who needs ’em? Not Harman Kardon, which has just become the latest audio expert to launch a Dolby Atmos-compatible all-in-one soundbar. The Citation MultiBeam 1100 is the firm’s new top-end model, and promises to deliver cinema-grade sound from a single unit.

With 11 separate speakers, including the two upward-firing drivers needed for Dolby’s seal of approval, the MultiBeam 1100 is quite the unit. It should be an ideal match for a 55in telly, but at 1.15m it won’t look out of place underneath a bigger set either.

It comes with Alexa multi-room, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built-in, and will play nicely with internet radio streams too. HDMI eARC also ensures any HDR and Dolby Vision signals are delivered to your TV as the director intended. The “Multibeam” part of the name means it will play nicely with any other Harman kit you have, for whole-home listening.

The minimal yet stylish design should help it butt heads with rivals like the Sonos Arc and Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3. It’s finished in either Winter Gray or Classic Black real-wool fabric, produced by Danish textile experts Kvadrat. A dirt-repellent treatment should keep it looking fresh long after you’ve run out of good films to watch.

Harman’s bespoke PureVoice tech automatically boosts the centre channel to make sure speech can be heard clearly at all times, even when the action is kicking off through the surround channels. There’s also automatic room calibration, to make sure you’re getting the best sound right out of the box. Anyone needing truly teeth-rattling bass can also hook up a compatible Citation Sub or Sub S subwoofer for a full 5.1.2 setup.

The Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100 will go on sale in the UK from May. Priced at £800, it will be available to buy direct from Harman Kardon.