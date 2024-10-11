Our pick of the best gifts for movie lovers for Christmas 2024

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K helps transform your existing TV into a fully immersive bedazzling light experience, by automatically synchronising your Philips Hue light collection with the on-screen action. Now supporting up to an impressive 8K 60Hz (and still playing nice with 4K 120Hz content), it’s the perfect pairing for next-gen consoles too. Capable of syncing with up to 10 Hue lights, you can easily create a virtual room layout for optimal light placement, and it also handily supports various HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+. A superb choice for those looking to immerse themselves in gaming and films, without having to fork out for a fully-fledged Philips Ambilight TV.

Hisense U8N

Hisense’s ultra-bright 4K TV packs the power of 1600 Mini-LED local dimming zones and Quantum Dot technology. Translated, that means incredibly vibrant images, with black levels that can genuinely rival that of OLEDs. Impressive stuff. With a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ support, it delivers all the goods, with gaming features like variable refresh rate making for a near-complete package.

Xgimi Aura 2

If you’d rather embiggen your movie-watching experience then this 4K ultra-short-throw projector with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certification is the way to go. With 2300 ISO lumens brightness and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, it delivers vivid images and impressive blacks. Capable of bestowing a 100in screen on your wall from under 18cm away, its flexibility shines — especially with its built-in Harman Kardon speakers.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

Amazon’s compact 2.0 channel soundbar enhances middling TV audio with DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for sound that packs more of a punch. Easy setup via HDMI eARC does away with any cluttered cable runs, and at just over 60cm long, it should fit most entertainment setups with ease. Bluetooth connectivity also allows music streaming for background ambience.

The Matrix – Original Motion Picture Score

This expanded release of Don Davis’ iconic score features 18 tracks curated by the composer himself. This 25th-anniversary edition includes previously unreleased material, complemented by new anime-inspired artwork by acclaimed illustrator Yuko Shimizu. A must-have for fans of the legendary sci-fi action classic, offering a fresh auditory experience from a groundbreaking film. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to follow the white rabbit. Again.

Lego Ideas Home Alone

This 3957-piece set recreates the McCallister’s trap-filled house in intricate detail, featuring interactive elements like Kevin’s zipline and swinging paint cans. The house opens up to reveal multi-level interiors, including the familiar menacing basement furnace, complete with light-up effects. Minifigures of key characters also have double-sided heads for various expressions. A perfect pre-Christmas activity or gift for fans of the classic injury-laden flick.

SwitchBot Roller Shade

This adjustable smart roller blind fits windows up to 1.85m wide, without any serious installation required. With replaceable fabrics (including blackout options for those who need their beauty sleep), it’s controllable via app, voice commands, or remote, integrating with major smart home platforms through Matter. Perfect for creating the ideal movie-watching ambience, it adds automation to your home theatre setup for enhanced immersion.

The Conversation (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Limited Collection Edition)

The collector’s edition of Coppola’s neo-noir thriller includes a 4K Ultra HD restoration, new artwork by Laurent Durieux, and a 64-page booklet. The set also features the original soundtrack on cassette, posters, with extensive bonus content including commentaries and a Q&A with editor Walter Murch. A comprehensive package for fans of this paranoid masterpiece about surveillance and privacy.

Arendal Sound 1723 THX loudspeaker series

Arendal’s 1723 series offers audiophile-grade performance with THX certification, delivering exceptional clarity and imaging, with power in spades. The lineup includes towers, monitors, centre, and surround speakers for versatile system configurations, and the whole lot is crafted from environmentally sourced materials. Available in black and white finishes, they’re the epitome of Scandinavian design and cutting-edge acoustic engineering.

Salter popcorn maker

This compact, fuss-free air popper creates up to 10 cups of low-calorie popcorn in just three minutes. With 1200W of power and simple operation, it’s perfect for family movie nights. The machine features a spout for easy serving, non-slip feet for safety, and requires no oil for healthier snacking. A convenient way to enjoy fresh popcorn, while your dog will no doubt enjoy catching strays.