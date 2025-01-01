Upcoming tech the Stuff team is excited about in 2025

As we step into 2025, there’s stacks of new tech to anticipate. Our team has plenty of ideas about what we’d like to see and so we’re bringing them to you right here. From the latest advancements in smartphone AI to some long-awaited consumer electronics like Nintendo Switch 2, there’s a lot we’re expecting over the coming months.

And it’s CES in Las Vegas next week – the traditional curtain raiser for new tech. Expect the first products from there to be announced over the coming weekend. 2025 is shaping up to be a year of extraordinary new tech, so here’s our list of what we’re looking forward to.

Dan Grabham, Editor-in-Chief

Lenovo is doing a rollable laptop at CES – could this point to trends for the coming year as tech titans look to build on the successful development of foldable phones. Certainly foldables came of age in 2024 (check out my Honor Magic V3 review) and so what’s the next step? Certainly the evolution of what we call a tablet and what we call a laptop should continue to evolve, with the help of more efficient PC chips under the Copilot+ banner. I’m also really interested to see if Apple can move the Vision Pro on at all in terms of hardware, but I’m guessing that will be longer term.

In terms of general tech trends, I’m interested to know whether home robots progress next year. We know various companies are working on them – such as Dyson – but we’ve not heard of concrete products yet that could be considered commercially available. Could 2025 be the year?

Tom Morgan-Freelander, Deputy Editor

The next generation of PC gaming graphics cards have been a long time coming, but all signs point to Nvidia pulling back the curtain on the RTX 5000 series at this CES 2025. More GPU muscle doesn’t just mean higher frame rates and jazzier visuals, either. The new chips will encourage laptop makers to launch all-new models that can max out their performance, instead of recycling older chassis designs – which has been the trend for the last few years. That’s a whole lot more exciting to me than Intel and AMD’s new generations of efficiency-minded CPUs.

Spencer Hart, Buying Guides Editor

As 2025 approaches, I’m eagerly anticipating the next generation of smart rings. It might seem like an odd thing to be excited about, but I prefer rings over smartwatches. With the potential to become slimmer, smarter, and more wearable, smart rings in 2025 could finally hit their stride. Equally exciting for me is the hope of seeing the production version of the Jaguar Type 00 Concept. With its futuristic design and bold rebrand (which I liked, despite the controversy), the Type 00 has the potential to set new standards for luxury EVs. Here’s hoping Jaguar can pull it off – I can’t wait!

Tom Wiggins, Hot Stuff Editor

I’ve never owned an original Switch but I recently borrowed one from a friend and journeyed through Super Mario Odyssey in record time, and made a honking nuisance of myself in Untitled Goose Game, all while keeping an eye on Monday Night Football. I’m sold. However, buying one on the eve of its successor being unveiled would be foolish, so I’m eagerly awaiting the official arrival of the Switch 2. Finding out how its backwards compatibility will work will allow me to decide whether it’s worth waiting for, or whether I should just take advantage of the inevitable price drops that will hit the original. There are still a few Mario Kart trophies I’m yet to win.

Rachael Sharpe, Commissioning Editor

I can’t wait to see where robot vacuums/mops get to in 2025. The latter part of this year has seen several models released which are now able to clean themselves, so what’s next? I’d like to think that we’ll begin to see new features that allow them to do more than vacuum and mop – a step towards affordable robot home helpers perhaps!

Connor Jewiss, Contributing Editor

In 2025, I’m most looking forward to getting my hands on is the M4 Max Mac Studio. I can’t get behind the trend of plugging a laptop into a monitor – I prefer a desktop that’s always there. While this year’s M4 Mac mini was an insane release when it comes to value for money, it doesn’t quite give me the power I need. So, I’m holding out for the M4 Max Mac Studio refresh we expect in the New Year, which will offer the same tasty performance jumps that the M4 MacBook Pro I love does.

Another release I’m keen to watch out for is the long-rumoured Tesla Model Y refresh. The Model Y is Tesla’s most popular car worldwide now, and it’s getting the same sort of refresh as the 2024 Model 3 – which I called the best electric car. Expect a sleeker design, refinements to suspension, a quieter cabin, and the controversial ditching of the indicator stalks. This has the potential to be even better than the Model 3, so I’m really excited to get behind the wheel.

Some other notable mentions include the next iPhone SE, which will be an updated version of Apple’s affordable iPhone. It’s rumoured to have Apple’s first homegrown modem, which should use less power to give you more battery. After trialling it in this phone, it’ll eventually roll out to others, which is very exciting. The upgraded Siri is also due to arrive in 2025, after the messy rollout of Apple Intelligence for. As the most significant new feature, I’m excited for it to finally arrive. And then there’s LG’s transparent OLED, which will finally be available. I’m super excited to get one of these in to use. Oh, and I hope 2025 bucks the trend of everyone shoving AI down our throats for no reason. Though, I very much doubt it.