Samsung’s Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 come with smarter AI

The new Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 feature smarter AI and a substantial performance boost

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360, expanding its Galaxy Book5 lineup with smarter AI features and a substantial performance boost.

Announced at CES 2025, these new laptops leverage the power of Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), featuring NPUs capable of up to 47 TOPs. This marks a significant leap in AI-driven productivity and seamless Galaxy ecosystem integration.

With the addition of AI Select, users can search and retrieve information effortlessly, mimicking the ease of smartphone interactions but on larger, immersive displays. Other AI enhancements, such as Photo Remaster, improve image quality using advanced NPU capabilities, and Microsoft Phone Link extends Galaxy AI features to Windows 11 PCs.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro offers up to 25 hours of battery life, keeping users connected longer. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing visuals and reducing blue light. Vision Booster optimizes screen visibility in varying light conditions, making it a perfect companion for on-the-go professionals.

Audio is also a standout feature, with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos delivering immersive sound. The Galaxy Book5 Pro’s 38mm woofers double the size of its predecessor, providing deeper bass for work and entertainment.

Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem shines with features like Nearby Devices, Multi Control, and Second Screen, which allow users to sync seamlessly across Galaxy devices. Tools like Storage Share and Quick Share enhance cross-device productivity, while private sharing keeps sensitive data secure.

Samsung’s trusted Knox platform combines with Windows 11 to create a Secured-core PC experience. On-device AI processing further ensures user data remains private, providing peace of mind alongside powerful performance.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro and Galaxy Book5 360 will launch in February, with prices starting at £1,699 for the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360.

