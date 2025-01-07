Razer’s new dock just gave my Steam Deck a new home

They’re great for gaming on the go, but PC-based handhelds like the Steam Deck aren’t so slick for big screen play, either at a desk or from the sofa. Unless you stuff one into a docking station, that is – and Razer’s got one that’ll play nicely with just about every handheld out there, including the Nintendo Switch.

The Handheld Dock Chroma can stow your handheld, passing 100W of power through its passthrough USB-C connection. Around the back you’ll find a full-size HDMI, three USB-A ports and an Ethernet port for hooking up peripherals like a mouse, keyboard and wireless headset.

It folds flat for travel, and has a thick rubber base to keep the device firmly in place. Of course there’s a strip of Chroma RGB lighting a the front, and the right-angle USB-C connector helps keep ugly cable clutter to a minimum. That connection will play nicely with your phone or tablet, too.

The Handheld Dock Chroma is going up for pre-order today, for $80/€90 from the Razer web store. It’ll be launching on the 30th of January.

It’s not the only new Razer accessory I’m thinking of adding to my gaming setup, either. The Laptop Cooling Pad (which was first announced back in October last year) has been updated with new Hyperboost tech, which lets Razer Blade owners push their gaming laptop’s thermal graphics power (TDP) up to a heady 170W sustained output. That translates to as much as 20% higher frame rates in games.

Blade 14, 16 and 18 laptops sold from 2023 will be supported after a Synapse software update, which is set to land this week.

Otherwise the cooling pad is unchanged from launch, with three interchangeable magnetic frames to match the size of your laptop, a bunch of passthrough connectivity ports at the side, Chroma RGB mood lighting up front, and a whacking great fan in the middle for dramatically cooling your notebook. It’ll set you back $150.

Finally, the Monitor Stand Chroma should make for a classy alternative to any DIY monitor risers you might’ve employed to get a little extra height for your gaming setup. The sharp-looking stand is milled from 6mm thick aluminium, with an anodised matte finish meant to match Razer’s Blade laptop line-up.

It’s sturdy enough to support up to 20kg of monitor, raising it 78mm off your desk and leaving space for a full-size keyboard underneath. There are two USB-As and one USB-C port at the side, along with a remappable button for controlling the Chroma RGB ambient downlighting. An HDMI video output at the back is also good for a 4K/60 signal.

Razer says this one will see ‘limited retail’ in Q1 this year. If you want one on your desk, expect to pay $200/€180. It’s up for pre-order on the Razer website now.