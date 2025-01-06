The HP OmniStudio X all-in-one does something no iMac can

Apple’s iMac has enjoyed a bit of a monopoly on the all-in-one desktop scene for a while now, largely because its rivals rarely manage to marry aesthetics and performance in such a convincing way. HP’s OmniStudio X certainly has the first part in the bag, with a sleek aluminium chassis that you won’t be shy about showing off.

Unlike the iMac, it’ll actually let you adjust the height of the screen – which is either 27in or 31.5in. The bigger size is 4K by default, while the former can also be had with Full HD resolution fora bit less cash.

Whichever size you choose, your options when it comes to what goes inside are the same. HP will let you pick your Intel Core Ultra processor – either an Ultra 5 125H or an Ultra 7 155H – with 16GB or32GB of RAM, and four choices between 256GB and 2TB of SSD storage.

The graphics are handled by an Intel Arc GPU. There’s also an abundance of ports, with a trio of USBs on the stem (one C and two A) plus the same again round the back, as well as Ethernet, a headphone/mic jack socket and a couple of HDMIs. The two USB-C ports will come in handy when you need to charge the keyboard or mouse, and will supply enough power to juice up a laptop.

The keyboard has a Copilot button, which summons Microsoft’s AI assistant and lets you generate images, summarise text and do all the other menial tasks that you can now outsource to robots; but the OmniStudio X uses AI for some less gimmicky stuff as well. There’s a 5MP pop-up webcam that uses AI to reduce background noise on calls, plus it can do things like automatically locking the PC when you walk away and waking it up again when you come back. Nifty.

The HP OmniStudio X will go on sale later this month, with prices starting from $1150.