HP joins the Copiliot+ revolution with the stunning OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra AI PCs

Although most of the Microsoft Copilot+ PCs don’t break the mould in terms of design, there are still some that take things forward in terms of what a modern PC should be. HP has announced the HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC, both of which look absolutely cracking, designed for power users on the go.

AI is being used by many of these PC makers as a marketing term but there’s more than an element of truth to their AI capabilities.

As with other Copilot+ models, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips are at the heart of the range, with ARM-based processing similar to Apple’s M Series chips and the chips inside your smartphone.

These include massively improved AI capabilities in terms of the neural processing – capable of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Both laptops have up to 26 hours of battery life (up to 22 hours of streaming) and are mega speedy – HP says that large files open twice as fast.

The HP EliteBook Ultra is also available in a blue finish with a smudge-resistant Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating.

One side effect of HP’s new line-up is that it has simplified things for end-users in terms of what they should be buying. Of course it’s still complicated, but now consumers can choose from three different strands – OmniBook for laptops, OmniStudio for all-in-ones and OmniDesk for – you guessed it – desktops. And they have numbers, 3, 5 and 7 depending how premium they are. The top models have X and U suffixes – hence the X suffix on the HP OmniBook X AI PC.

The HP OmniBook X AI PC is available for pre-order for a starting price of $1,199.99/£1,199 with 1TB of storage. The HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC is available for pre-order for a starting price of $1,699.99/£1,200. Both will begin shipping on 18 June.

