The Razer Blade 16 2025 slims down, smartens up with Ryzen power

The dark knight of the gaming laptop world is back. Razer has overhauled the Blade 16 for 2025, putting it on a crash diet and seriously stepping up on cooling. It has also ditched AMD for Intel for the very first time in a Blade 16, and will arrive rocking the latest generation of Nvidia laptop graphics.

At just 15mm, the Blade 16 2025 is a considerable 32% thinner than the outgoing Razer Blade 16. The firm has slashed the size by redesigning the internal cooling system, adding fans with 0.5mm fins, creating a ‘thermal hood’ to better exhaust hot air, and covering more of the internal hardware with heatsinks. A new thermal interface gel helps tame temperatures, too.

There’s Ryzen at the heart of this beast, in a change from the Blade 16’s usual Intel insides. The Blade 16 2025 can be equipped with up to a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, with twelve cores of Zen 5 goodness running at up to 5.1GHz. Expect generous lashings of RAM and SSD storage to go with it, along with a fast-charging 90Whr battery that can reach 80% in just 45 minutes using the bundled power brick.

The gorgeous 16in OLED screen seen on the previous generation Blade 16 returns here, with a QHD+ resolution and rapid 240Hz refresh rate. I don’t doubt Nvidia’s next-gen laptop graphics will be able to deliver enough frames to make the most of it, even if at the time of writing Razer couldn’t confirm which chips would be making the grade. Expect that to follow as soon as Nvidia officially reveals the 5000 series at CES later this week.

Razer has refined the Blade’s keyboard with deeper 1.5mm key travel, which should make the typing experience that little bit nicer than previous efforts. A new layout sees the navigation keys moved to the far right side, and double up as customisable macro keys. It’s per-key RGB backlit, of course, and is the first Razer laptop to get a Copilot key. The expansive touchpad is now made from glass, too.

Connectivity is suitably top drawer, with Two USB-As, one USB-C and a 3.5mm combo audio port on the left along with the power connector. There’s one USB-A, one USB-C, HDMI and an SD card reader on the right.

Other goodies include a six-speaker setup comprised of up- and down-firing drivers, and Razer-owned THX naturally supplying the spatial audio upmixing.

The Razer Blade 16 2025 will arrive in the coming months. There’s no word on price just yet, but expect it to set you back a pretty penny once you start ticking options boxes.