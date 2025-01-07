This new e-ink tech makes me want to put up posters again

Like most people, I’m sure you put up plenty of posters at some point in your life. Now, there’s some clever new e-ink tech that makes me want to put posters up again.

At the heart of InkPoster’s magic is the E Ink Spectra 6 screen, which looks just like paper. No, seriously. It emits no blue light, no heat, and definitely no annoying power drain when your masterpiece of choice just sits there looking pretty. In fact, this wireless, battery-powered wizardry sips so little juice that it’ll last a whole year on one charge.

Now why would you want a techy, e-ink poster screen instead of an actual poster? The InkPoster connects via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can update your digital gallery with ease using the InkPoster app. The app is brimming with thousands of curated artworks. Or you can rotate through some personal photo. The display can flip between vertical and horizontal orientations too, so your aesthetic ambitions won’t be thwarted by pesky logistics.

There are three models up for grabs. If you’re into making a big splash, the 31.5-inch model with its 2560 × 1440 resolution is your statement piece. It’s the poster child (pun fully intended) for grand interiors. Fancy something a bit more versatile? The 28.5-inch model features a clever blend of E Ink Spectra 6 and Sharp’s IGZO technology, which allows for faster image updates and still packs a solid 2160 × 3060 resolution. Lastly, there’s the 13.3-inch version – small but mighty, and perfect for more intimate spaces.

If you’re wondering how much this clever bit of kit will cost, the prices are as follows: the 31.5-inch model starts at $1,299/£1,050, the 28.5-inch at $1,099/£890, and the compact 13.3-inch at $499/£400. The InkPoster will roll out later this year, after being unveiled at the CES 2025 show.