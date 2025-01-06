FiiO latest headphone amp is the first ever with a touchscreen and full streaming smarts

FiiO has unveiled three cutting-edge audio products at CES 2025, led by the FiiO K17, the world’s first headphone amplifier to feature a touchscreen and full streaming capabilities.

Priced at $899, the K17 combines high-performance audio with a new level of versatility, making it a must-have for headphone enthusiasts and hi-fi fans alike.

The K17 combines a sleek 3.93-inch touchscreen interface with streaming, Bluetooth, and USB playback capabilities. An RCA input also makes it an ideal companion for vinyl turntables, delivering versatility for both digital and analogue sources.

The K17 inherits custom 31-band professional-grade PEQ settings from FiiO’s flagship K19, powered by dual AK4499EX DAC chips and a fully discrete AB-class amplification circuit capable of delivering 4000mW + 4000mW output.

For added control, a custom remote and the FiiO Connect app allow users to fine-tune settings and customise visuals like retro VU meters.

Whether used with headphones or paired with active speakers, this new amp offers audiophile-grade sound and extensive functionality in a compact package.

All budgets covered

FiiO also revealed its first full-size music streamer, the S15, priced at $999. Designed around a 7.8-inch touchscreen, the S15 runs a custom version of Android 12 and integrates dual AK4191+AK4499EX DAC chips, making it a high-end centrepiece for premium audio systems.

With Roon Ready certification and extensive support for PCM up to 384kHz/32-bit and DSD512, the S15 can handle even the most demanding high-resolution audio files. The inclusion of an M.2 hard drive slot allows users to store large music libraries locally, while HDMI, optical, and coaxial connections further extend its capability.

And finally, completing the new lineup is the FiiO JM21, a portable music player priced at just $149. Featuring dual CS43198 DACs, 3GB of RAM, and a 13mm ultra-slim design, the JM21 combines affordability with high performance.

It supports all major streaming platforms via Android 13 and offers 12 hours of battery life. A microSD slot expands storage to 2TB, making it ideal for music enthusiasts with large collections.

The FiiO K17, S15, and JM21 will be available worldwide in late January 2025.

