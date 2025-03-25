FiiO’s new flagship earphones have more drivers than an F1 race grid

Seriously FiiO, how do your engineers keep finding ways to squeeze more tech inside something as small as a pair of earphones? The new pinnacle of the firm’s in-ear monitor range has one dynamic driver, four balanced armature drivers and eight electrostatic drivers. Per side. And unlike most wired headphones, the FX17 was designed with modern smartphones in mind as well as high-end audio kit.

FiiO calls it a Tribrid setup: the dynamic driver takes care of the bass, the BAs handle the mid-highs, and the electrostatics tackle the very high-end. That’s six more than the FiiO FA19 I was so impressed by last year, which used balanced armature drivers exclusively. A five-way crossover then balances the frequency range across every driver.

Why so many? Electrostatic drivers are super-precise but aren’t as sensitive as BA or dynamics, so FiiO has doubled up in each ear to guarantee the sort of sound pressure level that’ll outshine hybrid IEMs with fewer drivers for clarity across the entire frequency range – no matter what you plug them into.

That’s because the FX17’s detachable cable has three interchangeable audio jacks: 3.5mm, balanced 4.4mm, and USB-C. The latter has a built-in decoder chip that can handle 32-bit/384Hz hi-res playback without having to plug a separate DAC into your smartphone. Because not all fans of high-end sound carry dedicated portable audio players around with them on the daily. The IEMs themselves have expanded MMCX connectors, so you can replace or upgrade the cable later down the line.

The big numbers don’t begin and end with the driver count, either. FiiO bundles a whopping 22 different sets of ear tips in the box, mixing sizes, materials and styles, so you can get the perfect seal and best possible sound quality. A numbered nameplate gives a clue as to how exclusive these in-ears will be.

FiiO has also gone all out on the construction. Each FX17 shell is milled from a single block of pure titanium, with smooth curves and a liquid-like mirror finish that looks like something the T1000 Terminator would wear.

Thirteen drivers per ear might be unlucky for some; given the FX17 costs $1499/£1399 a pair, it’ll be your wallet feeling like it just broke a mirror. Whilst walking under a ladder.

The FiiO FX17 will be going on sale from the 14th of April; local retailers should be listed on the firm’s official site come launch day.