I think this Withings smart mirror is the future of health monitoring

Omnia is Withings' concept of a new all-in-one monitoring system that'll let you keep on top of all your vitals at home

Withings Omnia Smart Mirror

As someone that likes to keep an eye on their health, I love to gather as much data as possible. So when Withings wanted to demo its upcoming smart mirror for at-home health monitoring at CES 2025, I had to give it a try.

For the time being, Omnia is only a conceptual prototype, but Withings aims to release it in the near future. This smart mirror combines advanced health sensors, AI, and a stunning interface to deliver a holistic, 360-degree view of your health.

Omnia will offer daily health scans that synthesise data from Withings’ ecosystem of connected devices you already have. That includes smartwatches, scales, and sleep trackers, alongside its Omnia’s own sensors. The main attraction of this machine is a mirrored interface paired with a connected base. This lets you access insights into heart health, body composition, lung function, activity levels, and sleep quality without another device that has a screen.

The addition of Withings’ AI Vocal Companion gives you real-time feedback, motivation, and personalised guidance. It’s nice to see a personal touch that other health trackers benefit from. By showing you the connections between various health factors, Withings wants you to take control of your health with actionable, tailored recommendations.

Withings wants to shift from reactive health management to proactive, informed decision-making. Omnia is designed to not only educate you about your health, but also inspires meaningful lifestyle changes. As I mentioned, the mirror is still in development. But after trying it, I think this is the future of at-home health monitoring.

