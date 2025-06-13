Stuff

Withings’ AI health coach promises deeper insights about your body, and I’m sold

Withings Intelligence uses AI to take all your health data measured from smart devices and turns it into actually useful insights

You’re probably plugged into at least some form of health tracking, be it the latest smartwatch, smart ring, or something as simple as a set of scales. But what do you actually do with all this data? Withings thinks it has the answer with its new AI health coach.

Withings Intelligence turns your scattered health data into personal wellness insights. It hoovers up metrics from your sleep patterns, body composition, heart rate, and activities – basically any metric it can measure. It then spits out insights that apparently make sense of it all. That’s not just “you’re not sleeping enough” kind of advice. Withings claims to offer correlations, like how your sleep might be wrecking your metabolism.

Now, before you worry this is just another glorified daily nudge, Withings is clear: this is smarter. Years of machine learning and health data from what it calls the most comprehensive ecosystem of connected devices have gone into it.

There’s also real-time coaching. Withings’ virtual assistant inside the app can give you health and wellness tips on the fly, sort of like a personal trainer. It’s predictive too, apparently capable of flagging up when your usual health patterns start to wobble, possibly before you even notice.

Of course, this level of digital micromanagement doesn’t come entirely free. Withings Intelligence lives inside the Withings+ subscription, which you can pick up for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. The brand is rolling out a free trial to all users later this year, and the update comes with a redesigned app homepage and a new “My Focus” section for highlighting your favourite metrics.

