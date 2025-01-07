I track my blood pressure and Withings’ new monitor is a must-buy

I track my blood pressure regularly, and already have Withings’ BPM Connect machine. But taking readings doesn’t come without its problems, and I reckon the new BPM Vision machine that launched at CES 2025 will help. In fact, I’m going as far as to call it a must-buy for anyone that takes regular readings.

This isn’t your typical at-home cuff. It’s designed with a sleek, modern look and a large colour display that makes your results crystal clear. Whether you’re tech-savvy or not, Withings’ on-screen tutorials guide you through every step to ensure you get reliable readings every time. This machine’s ability to make readings easier and actually explains the numbers, makes it a top pick for anyone.

Need a reminder to take your meds or check your blood pressure? Withings has you covered with motivational nudges and notifications. Plus, with interchangeable cuffs for all arm sizes and six months of battery life, it’s built for convenience. I regularly forget to take my measurements, so I imagine this coming in super handy.

There’s also Cardio Check-Up – a service that wants to convince you to dive into at-home heart care. Forget booking doctor’s appointments, now you can upload your ECG readings through the Withings app and get detailed feedback from a certified cardiologist within 24 hours. It’s available as part of the Withings+ subscription, which gives you quarterly heart check-ups to stay ahead of any potential issues.

BPM Vision is set to launch in the US in April 2025 for $129.95, pending FDA clearance. Cardio Check-Up is live now through the Withings+ subscription, starting at $9.95 per month.