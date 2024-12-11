Apple Watch looks set to get its best-ever health feature in 2025

For almost as long as I can remember, there have been rumours about the Apple Watch getting blood pressure monitoring. We talked about it all the way back in 2015. Ten years later, the health tracking feature I want most might be about to launch on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025.

A new report from top Apple analyst Mark Gurman says that 2025 might finally be the year Apple crams blood pressure monitoring into the Apple Watch. Specifically, it’s tipped to make its grand debut on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. But, it may also trickle down to the regular models, like the 2024 Sleep Apnea feature from the Series 10.

Now, before you get too excited (and believe me, I am), let’s set expectations. This isn’t going to replace your GP any time soon – you won’t get exact systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements. Instead, the feature will act more like a health assistant, keeping tabs on your blood pressure trends. If it notices things creeping upwards, it’ll throw you an alert, nudging you to seek professional medical advice.

The logic behind it is sound. Hypertension has long been dubbed the silent killer. Apple wants to catch those early warning signs so you can act before you’re in real trouble. If the feature delivers on its promise, it could genuinely save lives. Add this to the Apple Watch’s ability to detect atrial fibrillation, take one-lead ECG readings, and monitor blood oxygen levels, and you’ve got a wearable that’s more concerned about your heart than your fitness goals.

Of course, Apple’s journey to this point hasn’t been smooth. Back in 2022, testing accuracy was apparently a bit wobbly. I assume those kinks have been fully ironed out by now. I also can’t not mention how rocky recent Apple Watch rumours have been, with 2024’s biggest prediction being the Apple Watch X that never arrive.

Apple’s also apparently tinkering with non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, but don’t expect to see that on your wrist any time soon. If Gurman’s report holds true, the blood pressure monitoring feature will land in 2025 with the Apple Watch Ultra 3.