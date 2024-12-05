iPhone 17 may finally solve everyone’s biggest iPhone complaint

iPhone 16 has been out for a few months now. And with the latest best iPhone firmly in people’s hands, the rumour mill has turned towards the next device: iPhone 17. A recent Apple patent hints that the upcoming smartphone might finally solve everyone’s biggest iPhone complaint: the notch.

Face ID may finally make its way under the display, potentially arriving with the iPhone 17. Yes, I know what you’re thinking: “Wasn’t this supposed to happen two models ago?” Correct. But hope springs eternal in Cupertino.

The patent, spotted by Patently Apple, outlines a way to stuff Face ID’s sensors and emitters beneath the display. This means Apple could ditch the notch (well, the Dynamic Island) in favour of something sleeker. The idea has been floating around for years, with whispers dating back to the iPhone 15 and 16.

For those who enjoy a bit of technical jargon, the patent mentions an “optical radiation source” placed behind the display. This design “saves display area,” eliminating the need for a notch to house Face ID’s gubbins. Now, why the iPhone 17? Two reasons make this rumour feel slightly less like wishful thinking.

First, multiple leaks suggest that at least one iPhone 17 model will feature a smaller display cutout. Analyst Jeff Pu reckons the Pro Max version will have a “much narrowed Dynamic Island,” and moving Face ID behind the glass is the logical way to pull that off. Second, there’s the rumoured iPhone 17 Air. This device is supposedly aiming for minimalism, with a thinner body and fewer bells and whistles than the Pro Max. A punch-hole design fits right into that aesthetic.