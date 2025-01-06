The smartest pet door I’ve ever seen is now smarter and safer

Smart locks are some of the best smart home gadgets – but why should your pet miss out on all the fun? Last year, Pawport’s launched a smart doggy door that makes your furry friend’s life (and yours) a whole lot easier. Now, there’s a second-gen version that’s even smarter and safer than ever.

This new version builds on the first-gen system that debuted last year, adding an exterior door to the original interior-mounted smart door. The new two-door setup syncs perfectly for double-layer protection. They’re made from thick steel, aircraft-grade aluminium, and not one but two deadbolts. Oh, and just to be sure no cheeky critters (or burglars) sneak in, the doors come equipped with tamper alarms. It’s like Fort Knox, but for Fido.

The system connects to your pet via a lightweight waterproof collar tag that automatically opens the door when your furry friend gets near. Everything’s app-controlled, of course. Through the Pawport app, you can schedule your pet’s ins and outs, keep them inside during bad weather, and even monitor their entries and exits.

Safety is a focus for Pawport. The system includes sensitivity settings that stop the door from closing on your pet mid-commute, and the ability to lock the top panel controls to keep toddlers from opening the door and crawling out themselves. It’s even got backup battery options and a solar panel add-on. And there are even LED lights you customise via the app. Because of course there are.

Aesthetically, Pawport has upped their game too. There are three models: Standard, Designer, and Signature. You can pick from 13 finish options to ensure your pet door actually complements your home. From simple painted steel to textured finishes mimicking natural wood grain, there’s something that’ll match your gaff.

The new line-up also includes matching accessories, from posh collars to ramps and a premium turf mat to wipe paws on. Expect to see the device land early this year. Pawport’s Smart Pet Door starts at $499 and can be ordered direct.