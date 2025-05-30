These might be the smartest glasses I’ve seen – but all they do is help you see better

Since I already wear specs, I’m rather partial to playing with a pair of smart glasses. They’re some of the best wearables and can do a lot of useful things and are usually quite fun. But I’m yet to find a pair that I can actually keep wearing all the time… until now.

The IXI glasses might be the smartest that I’ve seen. But they don’t have a camera, speakers, microphones, or AI. Rather, all they do is help you see better – which is the reason I wear glasses in the first place.

IXI seems to have clocked that squinting at menus or flicking your head like an owl to find a “sweet spot” in progressive lenses isn’t exactly peak 21st-century living. The answer? Lenses that adjust in real time, guided by your actual eyeballs. Eye-tracking tech, married with dynamic lenses, gives you sharp vision wherever you look, at any distance.

It’s the eyewear equivalent of autofocus on your phone’s camera – only this one doesn’t mess up the shot when you move too quickly. While that sounds impressive enough, the real genius here is in the subtlety.

IXI isn’t plastering a chunky heads-up display across your field of view or strapping a computer to your ear. The tech is designed to vanish into the frame – with no overt signs you’re wearing something intelligent. It’s the Clark Kent of smart glasses, except instead of hiding superpowers, it’s hiding auto-tuning optics and posture feedback systems.

It’s an elegant rethinking of what “smart” can mean in wearable tech. Rather than bolting on more features than a Swiss Army knife, IXI has zoned in on a very human problem and applied next-gen tools to solve it without shouting about it. The company has recently gone through several rounds of funding, but pricing and availability haven’t been officially announced yet. There is a waitlist you can sign up to in the meantime.