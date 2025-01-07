You’ll never guess what Nanoleaf’s newest smart light device is

I’m a big fan of Nanoleaf’s smart lights. They’re some of the most reliable that I’ve used, and even work with Apple HomeKit. But the brand’s newest product is something completely out of left-field – a red light face mask. This sits alongside some new smart lights that also launched at the CES 2025 expo this week.

Unlike the light panels that turned your lounge into a TikTok-worthy masterpiece, this mask is all about self-care. It’s designed to tackle fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone, and even boost collagen production. Red and near-infrared light are all clinically proven, and save to use. In fact, Stuff’s Rachael Sharpe tried a similar device from Therabody with success.

The mask comes with seven modes to target different skin concerns. It’s crafted from premium medical-grade materials and ergonomically designed to fit snugly on your face. You’re essentially getting a high-tech spa treatment without having to leave your sofa (or your Netflix queue). The best part? It’s got an impressively short treatment time thanks to what Nanoleaf is calling “exceptional irradiance.”

This might feel like a strange pivot for Nanoleaf, known for its flashy light panels and smart bulbs, but it’s actually kind of genius. The brand has taken its LED know-how and shifted it into skincare. But if the idea of glowing skin under glowing lights doesn’t grab you, fear not; Nanoleaf has more up its sleeve this year.

Also debuting is the Smart Multicolour Floor Lamp, which takes their lighting expertise back to more familiar territory. It offers 16 million colours, music syncing, and gradient displays. In true Nanoleaf style, it’s all wrapped up in a sleek, slim design. Then there’s the PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip, which promises gamers a truly immersive desk setup with dynamic colours that mimic your screen’s action. For your telly, the new 4D V2 makes screen mirroring even more seamless with a bendable lightstrip and a wider camera mount for capturing all the action.

The LED Light Therapy Face Mask is available now for pre-order for $150 on Nanoleaf’s website. Pricing for the new smart lights is still under wraps, as they’re launching later this year.