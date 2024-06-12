I used the Therabody TheraFace Mask for two weeks and was amazed!

In the world of beauty tech, LED masks are having a big moment, with a plethora of influencers and celebs including Victoria Beckham and Kourtney Kardashian showing them off. Bringing light therapy to your beauty routine, LED masks promise to combat wrinkles, treat acne and leave you with a glowing complexion.

I tested the Therabody TheraFace Mask for two weeks and was amazed by what I found…

Therabody TheraFace Mask

I picked the TheraFace Mask as my first foray into the world of LED light therapy masks as it is FDA cleared and has 648 medical-grade Red, Red + Infrared and Blue LED lights (more than its competitors). It provides full-face coverage and also has added facial vibration therapy, that I fancied trying as I suffer with headaches and migraine.

Although I was really looking forward to trying the TheraFace Mask, when it arrived, I was a little afraid of using it, owed to its quite severe look. After I’d had a word with myself and put it on the handy nine-minute pre-programmed treatment I chilled out – I may have looked startling but using it is actually really enjoyable and relaxing. I found myself looking forward to my next session, which wasn’t something I was expecting.

Pre-programmed LED treatment

Using the nine minute pre-programmed treatment takes you through three minutes of red light – to treat full face wrinkles, blue light to help with acne and lastly, red with infrared light to give full face wrinkles a further treatment.

The mask is light, comfortable to wear and the head band is easy to adjust. That said, the lack of nose holes / mouth hole might be more of an issue for anyone with asthma or similar. There are eye shields, which I used, that Therabody says mean you can multitask while wearing the mask but to be honest I think it’s a but cumbersome for that. Rather than becoming a multi-tasking LED mask wearing legend, I was happy to take a nine-minute rest, either sitting or lying down….

The vibration therapy was an instant hit with me – I found it as relaxing as getting a facial message from a real-life person. Better still, I found it did in fact relieve my headaches. I used it for that (you can by-pass the light therapy and just use the massage) as well as my nine minutes of light therapy.

TheraFace Mask results

I used the mask six times per week, for two weeks and to be honest I didn’t think this wouldn’t be long enough to reap any benefits, but it was. I usually have quite clear skin but have been unwell with a virus recently and had spots on my face, which cleared up very quickly when I started using the TheraFace Mask. That was just a bonus though, along with my skin feeling more luminous, the new-ish little scar I have under my right eye (a match – don’t ask!) became much less noticeable and friends started to comment that it had vanished (it is still visible, just a lot less noticeable).

Therabody claims that the mask is clinically proven to reduce signs of aging, firm skin and increase radiance and I would whole heartedly agree that it does indeed work.

Rachael Sharpe Commissioning Editor, Stuff magazine About Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.