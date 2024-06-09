LED masks: what are they, and why is everyone buying them? 

LED light therapy has been popular in salons for a long time. For the uninitiated, or beautifully skinned, LED masks are a safe at-home treatment, and is the process of exposing your skin to different wavelengths of light, which have various skin boosting properties.

Simply put, LED masks, are face masks that you wear, which provide LED light therapy at a cellular level, to improve the wearer’s skin, tackling several specific concerns.

Working by emitting various wavelengths of light, which are absorbed by your skin, thus activating deep cells under the skin LED masks, are at the cutting-edge of at-home facial skincare.

When the wavelength increases, so does the depth at which it penetrates your skin. The wavelength, or light colour you use, addresses different skin concerns, although many people simply use in-built cycles most makes have which take you through the full range of wavelengths for the ultimate skin care routine.

Fun fact: Before LED became a beauty treatment, NASA researched it for its ability to encourage plant growth and reduce discomfort caused by injury.

LED light types

Each LED light type, which generally all have their own mode on LED masks, stimulate skin in a different way, addressing specific problems or providing a specific boost. Not all masks with have all lights, but it is of course useful to know what does what…

Blue light triggers photochemical oxidation which kills bacteria on skin, making it great for people with acne and rosacea.

Red Light stimulates fibroblasts needed for cell renewal and regeneration – good for rejuvenation, anti-aging and targeting wrinkles.

Yellow light reduces both redness in skin and inflammation. Additionally, this light also helps to reduce pigmentation and wound healing.

Green light has a calming effect on skin and is also anti-inflammatory and lightens hyperpigmentation.

Infrared light helps increase collagen production, brightens skin tone, reduces pore size and improves skin tone.

Not all masks will have the full range of light types and some also offer vibration therapy, which helps improve circulation, which can decrease puffiness. Some vibration therapy also helps to relieve headaches, too.

Rachael Sharpe Commissioning Editor, Stuff magazine About Rachael is a British journalist with 19 years experience in the publishing industry. Before going freelance, her career saw her launch websites and magazines spanning photography through to lifestyle and weddings. Since going freelance she’s sloped off to Devon to enjoy the beaches and walk her dog and has contributed to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines, while specialising in technology and lifestyle. It was inevitable she would graduate to Stuff at some point.