What is tandem OLED? The next-gen screen tech explained

Most of the best TVs in 2025 have OLED screens. You may have heard of the screen tech before – its where pixels can switch themselves off completely for inky, perfect blacks. But there’s a new evolution to this screen tech on the scene, called tandem OLED.

These screens stack different layers of panels to deliver higher brightness, better efficiency, and a longer lifespan compared to standard OLED screens. But how does it work and why is it important? Here’s everything you need to know about tandem OLED screens.

What is tandem OLED technology?

If you’ve been keeping an eye on screen tech, you might have seen the term tandem OLED floating around. It was in the headlines around Apple’s latest iPad Pro launch in 2024. Apple calls its version an ultra retina XDR display, and it’s supposed to be “the world’s most advanced display”. But what exactly does that mean?

Tandem OLED isn’t your typical OLED panel. Instead of a single layer of organic light-emitting pixels, tandem OLED stacks two layers on top of each other. This doubles the amount of light being produced, resulting in a much brighter display. While OLEDs are known as the best TVs, they’ve had a historical struggle with peak brightness compared to LED and LCD screens.

Apple might be making the most noise about it, but it’s actually not the first to use the tech. Tandem OLED was originally developed by LG Display in 2019 for car dashboards and heads-up displays, where screen durability is crucial. Now, it’s starting to make its way into consumer devices.

How does tandem OLED work?

Image Credit: LG Display

A standard OLED display works by using self-emissive pixels that light up independently, allowing for deep blacks and vibrant colours. The catch? OLED screens aren’t the brightest, which can make them tricky to see in direct sunlight or very bright environments.

Tandem OLED solves this by stacking two layers of OLED pixels on top of each other, working in unison. This means:

Higher brightness across the entire screen rather than just in highlights

More power efficiency, since each layer operates at a lower intensity

Better longevity, reducing the risk of burn-in and screen degradation

Apple claims its new iPad Pro with tandem OLED can hit 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and a peak HDR brightness of 16000 nits. That’s impressive for an OLED tablet, though still shy of some OLED TVs. So, it won’t blind you, but it will be noticeably brighter than previous OLED tablets and laptops.

Why use tandem OLED?

The biggest reason? Brightness. Standard OLED screens often struggle in bright environments, but tandem OLED brings them closer to LCD and Mini LED brightness levels, without sacrificing OLED’s legendary black levels and contrast.

There’s also the energy efficiency factor. Because each OLED layer doesn’t have to work as hard, tandem OLED screens consume less power while achieving higher brightness. Less strain on the individual pixels also means a longer lifespan and lower risk of burn-in – which is a big deal if you’re staring at the same UI elements all day.

Another bonus? Better motion clarity. Since tandem OLED allows for finer control over pixel luminance and colour, animations and fast-moving content should look smoother and more responsive.

Which devices offer tandem OLED?

Apple’s iPad Pro (2024) is the first tablet with a tandem OLED display, but it’s not alone. The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate, a high-end smartphone released in early 2024, was actually the first phone to use BOE’s version. However, it’s only available in China.

Here are some top devices that currently feature tandem OLED that you can actually buy:

Tandem OLED tech has only just started to make its way to TVs, due to the cost and complexity of applying it to massive screens. LG, Panasonic, and Philips’ offerings were unveiled at CES 2025, and will release later this year.

With Apple and BOE ordering millions of these panels, expect other brands to jump on board soon. The next wave of premium laptops and tablets could be rocking tandem OLED before long.