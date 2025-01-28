Philips’ latest OLED+TVs are super bright with four-sided Ambilight

The latest version of Philips’ OLED+ TVs has been announced – but the top-end sets won’t be available until much later in 2025 so we don’t have pricing for them either. Heading up the line-up is the OLED+950 (a somewhat odd number since last year’s model was the 959). It’ll be launched in September in 65 and 77in sizes.

There’s a new 9th Gen P5 AI Dual Engine processor for this year’s OLED+ models, plus they also use the latest META Technology 3 OLED panel with a tandem four-layer stacked manufacturing process meaning that peak brightness can now reach the heady heights of 3700 nits.

In other words, super bright! Philips also adds that the META tech can now irradicate almost all on-screen reflections, even in a really well well-lit environment. Plus it’s 20 percent more power-efficient, too. Four-sided Ambilight is also on board and are based around the Google TV platform.

Then there’s the OLED+910, available in June in 55, 65 and 77in screen sizes. There’s also a Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 sound system on board, toom in an arrangement that’s similar to the previous OLED+909. Previously, each year’s high-end Philips set also had Bowers & Wilkins-enhanced sound, but that’s not the case this time around.

However, the audio inside the OLED+910 should be excellent, with two 30mm x 50mm mid-range drivers plus a 19mm titanium dome tweeter with Bowers’ well-known Nautilus tube. Each speaker is acoustically isolated within its own rigid enclosure. On the rear is a dedicated decoupled bass enclosure with a 75mm subwoofer and four passive radiators.

While we won’t get those top-end OLED+ sets until June later in the year, there are some other standard OLED and Mini LED sets also being launched, some of which will be available earlier.

OLED810 – launched in June in 42in, 48in, 55in,65in and 77in screen sizes featuring 9th Gen P5 AI processing, higher-output OLED_EX panels and three-sided Ambilight.

OLED760 – launched in May in 48in, 55in, 65in and 77in screen sizes featuring 7th Gen P5 AI processing, OLED_EX panels, three sided Ambilight and the latest version of Titan OS.

MLED950 – launched in September, a high-performance, Mini-LED model in 65in and 75in screen sizes and featuring 7th Gen P5 AI processing, Ambilight Plus, lus system, a 4.1 sound system and the latest version of Titan OS.

MLED910 – mid-range Mini-LED set launched in May in 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in screensizes featuring P5 processing, three-sided Ambilight and the updated Titan OS platform.

PUS9000 – the latest version of ‘The One’ DLED TV will be available in April in 43in 50in 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in sizes featuring P5 processing, three-sided Ambilight and the updated Titan OS.