If you’ve ever wondered what the wellness tech industry might conjure up next — after seemingly exhausting every possible way to vibrate, heat, cool, or otherwise persuade your tired muscles into submission — Therabody appears determined to provide an answer in the form of three new products to its ever-expanding portfolio.

The TheraFace Depuffing Wand, Theragun Mini 3, and ThermBack LED, are all hoping to soothe various parts of your body to help you fight the seemingly insurmountable hurdles that life throws our way. With that said, here’s a deeper dive into the new roster. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our list of the best fitness trackers, if you fancy.

The £125 TheraFace Depuffing Wand might sound like the sort of thing tucked away in the backshelves of Ollivanders, but it is, in fact, the company’s latest foray into the world of beauty and skincare. Employing what the Therabody calls “Cryothermal Technology,” it’s capable of gracing your face with hot and cold treatments.

According to Therabody’s clinical studies, the cold treatment rapidly depuffs tired eyes, while the heat function reportedly improves circulation and enhances skincare product absorption. The company claims that 79% of participants showed improved skin firmness, and 91% experienced enhanced elasticity after a single use.

Available in white and indigo, it’ll be exclusively available to snap up from Therabody and John Lewis until 24 March.

For massage gun enthusiasts who found previous iterations of the Theragun Mini insufficiently mini, the £219 3rd Generation model has come back from a hefty cut, arriving 30% smaller and lighter than its predecessor.

The dinky device features an improved ergonomic grip and three attachments for targeting different muscle groups, and Therabody has also equipped it with a quieter motor for more discretion.

Tech fans will also be pleased to hear that the new Mini can now connect with Therabody’s app for personalised recovery routines. Available in black and desert rose.

The third addition — and arguably the most ambitious — is the £219 ThermBack LED, which incorporates four separate treatments into one wearable device: heat therapy, far infrared, vibration, and near infrared LED light.

Therabody positions this as a comprehensive solution for lower back tension (something that I’m unfortunately all too familiar with), so it’s intriguing to see how well it performs in the real world. The company has commissioned scientists at the University of Buffalo to conduct a registered clinical study on the efficacy of combining these therapies, though results appear to be pending. Needless to say, I’ll be keeping an eye out.

If you feel like treating yourself to a portable spa-like experience (minus the whale sounds and scented candles), then all three products are available from today, directly from Therabody.