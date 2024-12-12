The Shark CyroGlow Mask is my new beauty must-have – here’s why

LED masks have quickly become the latest beauty tech must-have and with good reason – using at-home light therapy allows you to combat wrinkles, treat acne and get a glowing complexion in the comfort of your own home.

The latest to join the party is the Shark CyroGlow, a new blue, red and infrared LED mask that’s been designed for all skin tones and textures. It brings something we’ve yet to see on other light therapy masks too – cooling technology to de-puff that telltale under-eye area, in as little as five minutes according to the company.

The Shark CyroGlow is currently available in the UK, but not the US at present.

Unboxing the Shark CyroGlow, I didn’t feel as intimidated about using it for the first time as I did with the Theraboby TheraFace Mask – partly because I’m now an LED mask convert and partly owed to the fact it has both nose and mouth holes (the TheraFace has neither).

The CyroGlow is easily adjustable for a perfect fit using the headband and I found it very comfortable to wear. It’s controlled via a remote, attached to the mask via a permanent cable – it has a belt clip if you want to use it hands-free.

The remote features a clear LCD display and is super simple to use, too. Although lightweight, the CyroGlow feels very well-made and durable.

The Shark CyroGlow uses 160 tri-wick blue, red and Infrared LEDs and has four different modes. The 8-minute Blemish Repair mode uses blue, red and Infrared light to help reduce the appearance of textured, uneven skin and blemishes and 6-minute Better Aging mode uses red & Infrared to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Following an 8 week course of either, the 4-minute Skin Sustain mode can be used to help enhance skin radiance and maintain condition. Under-eye Revive mode, which uses cold therapy metal plates within the mask can be used with all cycles and also on its own, for 5, 10 or 15 minutes.

Excellent results

The INSTACHILL cold therapy felt amazingly soothing on my skin and worked very well to de-puff my under-eye area. I liked it so much that I used it with my LED light therapy sessions and on its own – sometimes in the morning if I woke up a bit puffy and often before bed, to relax. During my testing, my under-eye area was totally puff free, which I do think makes a big difference to how I look in general.

I had just had a pesky spot out-break when I started testing the Shark CyroGlow, so I chose to use the 8-minute Blemish Repair Mode and found I could see an improvement in my skin in as little as a week. After just two weeks my skin felt tighter and looked brighter and I felt much more inclined to leave my house without makeup – result.

Would I buy it?

In terms of the competition, I also really rate the Therabody TheraFace Mask – I was impressed with the results I got from these masks even in my testing. While I would say the TheraFace Mask just pips the Shark CryoGlow to being the best, because of its true hands-free design, the CryoGlow is the one I’d buy with my own money and it’s a more palatable price – £270 (remember it’s not available in the US yet) versus $549/£549 for the TheraFace. Just to convince Santa/myself further, I worked out that the use of an LED mask at my local aesthetics clinic is £31 (around $40), the Shark CyroGlow only costs eight in-salon treatments…

