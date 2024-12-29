The Stuff team’s favorite tech of 2024

The year known as 2024 has brought us some great, and not so great, gadgets. We’re not haters, though. The whole idea is that we’re positive about great tech. And testing out a lot of gadgets and gear is part of the job at Stuff. Indeed, it could well be argued that it is the job, given what this website is all about.

So the Stuff team has picked our favourite items, gadgets and gizmos that got us through the year. Enjoy our festive selection box.

Also check out: The Stuff Gadget Awards 2024

Dan Grabham, Editor-in-Chief

Although I loved finally getting my hands on Apple’s Vision Pro, it’s a 2023 product so we’ll skip over that. And there was so much other great tech to choose from this year. I’ll focus on headphones though. Overall I’ll go for Cambridge Audio’s Melomania P100 with their great battery life (also Stuff’s product of the year in our annual awards), price point and all-round quality. Sonos Ace also deserve a mention, but they’re too expensive. As do Dyson’s OnTrac, again too expensive but I loved the distinctive design. Despite having an absolute annus horribilis with its app SNAFU OK, just one other product to mention… Sonos actually did it out of the bag at the end of the year with the Sonos Arc Ultra. It’s superb and the feeling of genuine sadness when I put it back in the box to send it home shows how good it is.

Tom Morgan-Freelander, Deputy Editor

No big surprises here – my tech highlight is also Stuff’s gadget of 2024. The Fujifilm X100VI is simply everything I want from a travel camera. Fujifilm’s social media sensation backs up the hype with a seriously stepped-up APS-C sensor and brilliantly effective in-body stabilisation. The fixed lens made me put more thought into framing each shot – and the unique hybrid viewfinder is a fantastic way to do it. Add in Fuji’s distinctive film simulations and there’s simply nothing else I’ve had as much fun using over the last twelve months.

Spencer Hart, Buying Guides Editor

My tech highlight of 2024 has to be the Google Pixel 9 Pro – a near-perfect smartphone. Its compact 6.3in size finally brought flagship features to a manageable form, blending sleek design, vibrant display, and exceptional AI-driven photography. From the AI-powered Magic Editor to the ultra-wide 48MP lens and 5x optical zoom, every shot looked polished straight out of the camera. Add seven years of updates and stellar battery life, and it’s a dream device. Pairing this with my Denon PerL Pro earbuds make for an unbeatable combo. Their personalised audio tuning is a game-changer, pumping out perfectly tailored sound.

Tom Wiggins, Hot Stuff Editor

I bought a flat this year, which forced me to evaluate the need for the circa 200 CDs I’ve still got despite no longer owning anything that will play them. I didn’t want to ditch them entirely, or bin the cases and transfer the discs to more easily storable wallets, so I was in the market for a solution – and then Fiio’s DM13 appeared in my inbox. Barely bigger than an old-school Discman, this battery-powered CD player also has Bluetooth onboard, so you can connect a pair of headphones or a wireless speaker. It’s exactly the kind of thing I was looking for and means I can keep hold of my CD collection without feeling guilty about all the space it’s taking up.

Rachael Sharpe, Commissioning Editor

The Shark CyroGlow Mask is my favourite piece of tech to come out of 2024. In the beauty tech sphere, LED masks have been big news this year and I’m a convert – at-home light therapy allows you to combat wrinkles, bid farewell to acne and get a glowing complexion, all in the comfort of your own humble abode. I like several things about the Shark CyroGlow Mask – it’s easy and comfortable to use, gives excellent results and is affordable for many.

Connor Jewiss, Contributing Editor

One of my favourite items from 2024 has to be the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses. I didn’t think too much of them at first, but thanks to the more recent AI updates, they’re almost two devices in one. You get the AI assistant failed devices like the Humane Pin offered, while still getting to take photos, listen to music, and all the rest. An unexpected favourite use case for them is taking phone calls. While they’re not quite comfortable enough to wear as my regular specs, I’ve popped in a set of prescription lenses to have a good play.

A few other notable mentions must be the excellent (if somewhat confusing) experience of the Apple Vision Pro. It’s got some downsides (and a very hefty price tag), but I can’t not be impressed after shoving my face in one. Apple’s M4 MacBook Pros also offer insane performance upgrades, and I’m enjoying the nano-textured display. A boring answer has to be the Eufy Omni S1 Pro robo vac, which is the best I’ve ever used.