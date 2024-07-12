Apple Vision Pro is now fully available in the UK, Australia, France and Germany

Apple Vision Pro is now fully available in the UK as well as key Apple territories Australia, Canada, France and Germany. The device became available in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore last week after previously only being available in the US since 2 February.

Apple held its WWDC 2024 developers conference in early June and, a year on from the initial announcement, it was finally revealed that the mixed reality headset would roll out internationally.

The $3499/£3499/€3999 device is now available at all Apple Stores in the various countries as well as online, and you can also get 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities in addition to the standard 256GB.

The headset comes with a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, a specifically-sized Light Seal with two Light Seal Cushions, a cover, polishing cloth, battery, USB-C charge cable and power adapter. Those who wear glasses or contacts can also order Zeiss Optical Inserts – readers for $99/£99 and prescription lenses for $149/£149.

If you want a travel case, though, it will cost you – the Apple Vision Pro Travel Case is $199/£199, though naturally there are numerous third-party cases available.

Current devices ship with visionOS 1.2, though visionOS 2 will be available later this year. It offers changes like a new train mode, the ability to convert photos to spatial photos, and quicker access to the home menu.

The Vision Pro is Apple’s mixed reality headset, made from aluminium, glass and carbon fibre, for a more premium offering. There’s a digital crown up top for controls, and a display on the front to show others when you’re using the headset. Everything is controlled by scarily accurate eye-tracking, or you can opt for Siri. You’ll be looking at two 4K microOLED panels, which allow for the most realistic passthrough on offer.