These debut over-ears are some of the longest lasting headphones ever

If you’re on the look-out for a set of the most popular wireless headphones, you’re probably paying attention to battery life. It’s a key area where they compete. Naturally, you want the longest lasting battery. And these new Cambridge Audio over-ears are some of the longest lasting headphones. The P100s will give you 100 hours of battery life, and they’re the brand’s first over-ear release.

Cambridge Audio has a history of making audiophiles swoon with premium hi-fi systems, and, more recently, in-ears. Now, that same audio quality is coming to this set of over-ears. You get 60 hours of uninterrupted sound bliss with active noise cancellation (ANC) on. That’s enough time to listen to plenty of music or watch a few films on a long flight. Turn off the ANC, and you’re looking at a staggering 100 hours of playtime. That’s nearly enough to make you forget where the charging cable is.

Cambridge Audio didn’t just slap a pair of over-ears together and call it a day. The brand crammed in a custom 40mm three-layer Mylar driver and paired it with acclaimed Class AB amplification. It’s the same tech found in their award-winning CX Series hi-fi amps. Expect deep, punchy bass, clear-as-a-bell vocals, and treble that’s crisp. Cambridge Audio also threw in aptX Lossless support, ensuring your wireless tunes are pristine. And if you’re a gamer, the ultra-low latency mode keeps your sound and visuals perfectly in sync.

There’s a voice assistant built-in, with different voices to pick from. Matt Berry makes another feature! Comfort-wise, these over-ears are decked out with memory foam earpads wrapped in soft vegan leather. It’s topped off with a headband so cushy you’ll forget you’re wearing them. Plus, with user-replaceable batteries and earpads, the P100 over-ears are built to last.

Fancy getting in on Cambridge Audio’s first set of over-ears? The P100 headphones will set you back $299/£229/€299. They’ll be available from 15th July 2024 directly from Cambridge Audio or Amazon. You can choose between the chic white or the stealthy black finish.