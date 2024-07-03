Stuff

These debut over-ears are some of the longest lasting headphones ever

The P100 over-ears from Cambridge Audio will give you 100 hours of playback with ANC off. That's alongside custom drivers and other features

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Cambridge Audio P100

If you’re on the look-out for a set of the most popular wireless headphones, you’re probably paying attention to battery life. It’s a key area where they compete. Naturally, you want the longest lasting battery. And these new Cambridge Audio over-ears are some of the longest lasting headphones. The P100s will give you 100 hours of battery life, and they’re the brand’s first over-ear release.

Cambridge Audio has a history of making audiophiles swoon with premium hi-fi systems, and, more recently, in-ears. Now, that same audio quality is coming to this set of over-ears. You get 60 hours of uninterrupted sound bliss with active noise cancellation (ANC) on. That’s enough time to listen to plenty of music or watch a few films on a long flight. Turn off the ANC, and you’re looking at a staggering 100 hours of playtime. That’s nearly enough to make you forget where the charging cable is.

Cambridge Audio didn’t just slap a pair of over-ears together and call it a day. The brand crammed in a custom 40mm three-layer Mylar driver and paired it with acclaimed Class AB amplification. It’s the same tech found in their award-winning CX Series hi-fi amps. Expect deep, punchy bass, clear-as-a-bell vocals, and treble that’s crisp. Cambridge Audio also threw in aptX Lossless support, ensuring your wireless tunes are pristine. And if you’re a gamer, the ultra-low latency mode keeps your sound and visuals perfectly in sync.

There’s a voice assistant built-in, with different voices to pick from. Matt Berry makes another feature! Comfort-wise, these over-ears are decked out with memory foam earpads wrapped in soft vegan leather. It’s topped off with a headband so cushy you’ll forget you’re wearing them. Plus, with user-replaceable batteries and earpads, the P100 over-ears are built to last.

Fancy getting in on Cambridge Audio’s first set of over-ears? The P100 headphones will set you back $299/£229/€299. They’ll be available from 15th July 2024 directly from Cambridge Audio or Amazon. You can choose between the chic white or the stealthy black finish.

