The Stuff Gadget Awards 2024: here are the winners so far

Just don’t blame us if you end up buying yourself an extra Christmas present…

Stuff Awards 2024

Hello and welcome to the Stuff Awards 2024. What a year! What a lot of gear! Struggling to remember what’s hot and what’s not? We’ve done the hard work for you – here we’re celebrating the very best tech to have come out in the last 12 months. Just don’t blame us if you end up buying yourself an extra Christmas present…

Here’s where we reward the best tech we’ve seen during the year. And what better way to recognise that progress than with gongs. All celebrating their status as the cream of the gadgety crop.

We’re revealing the winners for this year’s awards on the site gradually over the coming days and we’ll update this feature as we do so.

You can also go to our Awards section for the latest posts and check out the winners from previous years as well.

How our awards work

As over the last few years, we have selected a winner for each category plus at least one highly recommended product. And then we give an honourable mention to anybody else who’s made our shortlist that we’d like to shout out.

Unlike some other tech sites we don’t publicise our longlist to rake in votes, gather preferred products from manufacturers or take money for entries. The winners are chosen by the team behind this website and Stuff magazine and are editorially independent of any commercial concerns. Our commercial team only sees our list once we’ve decided on winners for all the categories.

All of our 2024 Stuff Gadget Awards categories and winners as they’re revealed

