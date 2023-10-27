The Stuff Gadget Awards 2023: here are all the winners so far!

Hello and welcome to the Stuff Awards 2023. Here’s where we reward the best tech we’ve seen during the year with gongs that celebrate their status as the cream of the gadgety crop.

We’ll be revealing all the winners during the coming days right here on this very website. Just go to our Awards section for the latest posts or check them out below. We’ve over 40 categories this year, with some additions to last year’s lists.

The Stuff Awards 2023 will culminate in our top prize – Gadget of the Year! All our winners go into a special edition of Stuff magazine, which comes out on 24 November.

How our awards work

As over the last couple of years, we have selected a winner for each category plus at least one highly recommended product. And then we give an honourable mention to anybody who’s made our shortlist.

Unlike some other tech sites we don’t publicise our longlist, gather preferred products from manufacturers or take money for entries. The winners are chosen by the team behind this website and Stuff magazine and are editorially independent of any commercial concerns.

All the 2023 Stuff Gadget Awards winners announced so far!

And check out last year’s winners, too

