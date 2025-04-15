This smart lighting device is my next must-have desk purchase

Like many others, I’ve got a pegboard on the wall behind my desk. Not only does it look cool, but it gives me extra storage space for documents and tech. Nanoleaf’s latest product brings a smart lighting upgrade to the humble pegboard – and I need it.

This clever little slab of RGB glory is part lamp, part charger, part pegboard, and entirely the sort of overengineered accessory I suddenly can’t live without.

Read more: How to choose a smart lighting system

You get a dual-faced setup here: one side’s a luminous pegboard to hang your gear like headphones or handheld consoles (because obviously they deserve to be displayed like fine art), and the other side is just full-on lighting spectacle. Click, lift, and rotate to set it up – and suddenly you’re basking in the glow of productivity.

Alongside the trippy light show and storage accessory, it moonlights as a charging station with three ports (two USB-C, one USB-A). There’s even a Power Delivery input, so you can plug in everything from your keyboard to your wireless mouse. Plus, there’s built-in cable management, which is more than I can say for my current desk setup that looks like a spaghetti junction.

As you’d expect from a smart lighting product, there’s tight integration with the Nanoleaf desktop app, so you don’t have to get your phone out. You can sync the lights to your screen, watch them react to in-game chaos, or get the LEDs pulsing along with your tunes using Orchestrator. It’s the kind of visual fluff that serves no practical purpose whatsoever, but looks great.

Nanoleaf’s Pegboard Desk Dock is now available for pre-order in the US, the UK nd Europe. It’ll set you back $60/£60/€70, which is not far off what it would cost to buy an Ikea pegboard and string up the lights yourself.