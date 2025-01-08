The Onkyo Icon Series is a hi-fi return I’m really excited about

Anyone with even a passing interest in Hi-Fi or home theatre systems will have poured one out for Onkyo when the firm went under back in 2022, but this year’s CES has some light at the end of the tunnel. Onkyo has been resurrected by the parent company behind Pioneer, Klipsch and others, with three new separates being first out the gate.

A streaming amplifier, network preamp and power amp mark the firm’s return to the hi-fi world, promising a suitably high-end listening experience that blends modern looks with a few retro throwbacks. Think light-up VU meters on the M-80 power amp set behind glass, and chunky volume dials on the P-80 preamp and A-50 amplifier.

The A50 kicks off the new line-up with all the streaming goodies you’d expect, from AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth to Tital Connect, Spotify Connect and Qobuz Connect – the latter launching later in 2025. It’s Roon Ready, can be configured with the Onkyo Controller smartphone app, and has Dirac Live room correction on board to guarantee you’re getting the most from any connected speakers. HDMI ARC and a phono stage are on board for a TV and turntable, too.

An AK4452 stereo DAC handles up to 32-bit/768kHz resolution audio, while Class A/B amplifier provides 140 watts per channel at 8 ohms.

The P-80 foregoes the amplification, and uses Onkyo’s DIDRC tech to strip out any unwanted high-frequency noise. It’s fanless, too, so the only racket it’ll make is when you crank the volume dial.

It’ll pair perfectly with the M-80, which has more powerful 150 watt per channel Class A/B amplification. A custom high current power supply promises “dynamic full-range sound”.

The new Icon range won’t start shipping until the end of 2025, so Onkyo fans have a decent wedge of time to start saving their pennies. The Icon P-80 and M-80 will set you back $1999 each, while the A-50 will retail for $1499.

The reborn Onkyo doesn’t just have its sights set on the high-end, either. The firm’s new Creator series desktop speakers are aimed at more budget-conscious music lovers, along with gamers and content creators. They’ve got a flat sound mode that’ll come in handy for editing audio without adding any unexpected colour to your tracks.

There’ll be two models at launch. The GX10DB has 34W of Class D amplification for its 3in woofer and 3/4in tweeter, while the GX30ARC has 50W of total power for its 3/4in tweeter and larger 4in woofer and combo. Both have Bluetooth wireless connectivity on-board, as well as USB-C, RCA, auxiliary and subwoofer pre-out wired ports at the rear. The pricier GX30ARC also has an HDMI input with ARC, so can be hooked directly up to a gaming monitor or TV.

Each speaker pair can be had in a black or white finish, ship with a remote control, and have angled speaker stands that point the drivers towards you when sat at a desk.

The GX10DB will start from $199, while the GX30ARC will set you back $299.