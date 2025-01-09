Stuff

Hi-Fi beginners should start with Kanto’s bonny new bookshelf speakers

Compact and cute Uki speaker pair are a sound starting point

Tom Morgan-Freelander
If you’re getting into Hi-Fi from scratch, the sheer number of options can be intimidating – and expensive. Not everyone has room for floor standers and separates, either. Kanto Audio had those newly minted music fans in mind for its Uki bookshelf wireless speakers. You should have no trouble finding a home for this compact pair, which have far less intimidating looks than a lot of audio kit – and have enough connectivity to support a growing setup.

The Uki are just 11cm wide and less than 17mm tall, which is diddy in comparison to lots of powered bookshelf speakers. The curvy enclosures also feel a lot fresher than the boring wooden boxes many rivals go with. I’m a big fan of the sage colour, and there’ll be three other matte finishes available at launch: cobalt blue, black and white.

Kanto Audio is still in the prototyping stage, so theres’s no word on what sort of amplification will power the 3in woofer and 3/4in silk dome tweeter. I do know you’ll find Bluetooth 5.0 inside (no word on codec support just yet), along with USB-C and RCA inputs at the rear for wired listening. They’ll play nicely with a turntable, and a subwoofer out will let you add some extra low-end oomph later down the line.

There’s also a headphone port for personal listening. No word if the Uki will come with any sort of remote control, like Kanto’s pricier REN speakers (which are currently in testing ahead of a full review).

The Canadian brand is promising “exceptional sound clarity in a small, budget-friendly package” – which is reflected in the keen $199/£199 asking price. Expect the Kanto Audio Uki to go on sale in the second half of 2025.

