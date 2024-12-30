Here’s why I want to bend this LG gaming monitor in half

While tech manufacturers don’t usually put it on the box, it’s a pretty safe bet that you shouldn’t bend your shiny new screen in half. Except, these days you can. The top foldable smartphones are becoming even more popular. We’ve even seen foldable TV screens. Now, there’s a new 5K2K bendable gaming monitor from LG, and I really want to bend it in half.

This new bendy gaming monitor is part of LG’s UltraGear GX9 series. Flat for your spreadsheets, curved to 900R for your games, the 45GX990A is a 45-inch OLED masterpiece packing a ridiculous 5K2K resolution (5,120 x 2,160) in a 21:9 aspect ratio. It’s equipped with LG’s WOLED tech, promising true blacks and eye-popping colours, all while not frying your retinas thanks to low blue light certification. There’s anti-glare and low reflection coating because you wouldn’t want sunlight ruining your screen.

But it’s not just about looking pretty. This bendable beast has some serious gaming chops. There’s an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, LG has thrown in its second-gen Dual-Mode feature, so you can toggle between aspect ratios and resolution-refresh combos with all the effort of flipping a light switch. It even packs DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C for connectivity.

But wait, there’s more. LG’s bringing along the 45GX950A, a slightly less bendy sibling with an 800R curvature. It’s also a 45-inch, 21:9 OLED display with the same juicy 5K2K resolution. It’s got the same Dual-Mode flexibility, razor-sharp visuals, and slim bezels. This one doesn’t bend, but it’s still a stunner.

And for those who prefer a touch of streaming with their gaming, LG has the UltraGear 39GX90SA. It’s a smaller 39-inch OLED gaming monitor that doubles as a smart display with webOS built right in. It’s got you sorted for Netflix binges or Disney+ marathons while still delivering the gorgeous visuals you’d expect from LG’s OLED tech.

As for pricing and availability, stay tuned. These futuristic panels of awesomeness will undoubtedly cost a small fortune, but there’s no word yet. I’ll get to fold the ones that do bend at the CES 2025 show in Vegas this January.