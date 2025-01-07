HP’s Omen Max 16 uses AI to optimise your game performance

With AMD, Intel and Nvidia all launching beefy new mobile chips at this year’s CES, I can totally believe HP when it says the new Omen Max 16 is its most powerful gaming laptop ever. The 16in monster also has two clever ways of maintaining that performance over time – one using AI, and one using a “so simple why doesn’t everyone do it” mechanical trick.

It doesn’t look all that different from the outgoing Omen 16, but goes all-out on RGB with a colour-changing light bar at the front of the laptop and a per-key illuminated keyboard.

Internally, the Max adds a vapour chamber and uses liquid metal thermal compound to maximise its cooling potential. That’ll keep the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 or Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors tamed while under heavy load, and ensures the Nvidia RTX 5080 GPU can pump out frames.

The clever bit is how the internal fans will sometimes spin backwards, letting the Omen Max 16 blow any accumulated dust out. As someone who hasn’t ever opened his laptop to blow out the cobwebs, this could be a game changer for temperatures – if it works, of course.

HP has tasked its new Omen AI app to help out on the software side, changing system settings based on your specific hardware setup. Game optimisers are nothing new, so it’ll be interesting to see how this one differs; only Counter Strike 2 is supported at launch, which on a maxed-out rig like the Omen Max 16 shouldn’t need anything other than knocking every detail slider to the highest setting – but maybe it’ll come into its own in the future as games get even more demanding.

Other hardware is suitably top tier, with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB of NVMe storage, and a beefy 83Whr battery. While the 16in screen starts with a 165Hz Full HD IPS panel, you can splash out on a 2560×1600, 240Hz OLED with Nvidia G-sync adaptive refresh.

Connectivity is extensive, with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two 40Gbps USB-Cs, two USB-As, an HDMI 2.1 output, Ethernet and a 3.5mm combo port. I’m also a big fan of the built-in wireless receiver, which lets you hook up a HyperX wireless mouse, keyboard and headset without needing to plug in a dongle.

The HP Omen 16 Max will go on sale in the next few months, with prices set to start from $1700 – though expect to pay a lot more if you want one with all the bells and whistles.