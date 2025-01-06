The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged AMOLED smartwatch to take on G-Shock

Garmin has unveiled the Instinct 3 Series at CES 2025, a bold new addition to its rugged smartwatch lineup, now featuring vibrant AMOLED displays and innovative solar-charging technology. Designed to rival the iconic durability of G-Shock watches, the Instinct 3 packs military-grade toughness, extended battery life, and advanced outdoor features.

The Instinct 3 Series introduces metal-reinforced bezels, scratch-resistant displays, and built-in LED flashlights on every model. The AMOLED variants boast up to 24 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while the solar models offer the potential for unlimited battery life under optimal conditions.

With a water resistance of up to 100m and compliance with MIL-STD 810 for thermal and shock resistance, these smartwatches are ready for any adventure.

Available in two sizes – 45mm and 50mm – the Instinct 3 lineup caters to style-conscious users with colourways like classic Black and Charcoal, alongside bold, limited-edition hues from the Tropical Pulse Collection, including Neotropic and Twilight.

Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate Garmin’s robust 24/7 health monitoring, which tracks heart rate, advanced sleep metrics, Pulse Ox, and HRV status. Women’s health features include menstrual and pregnancy tracking with tailored exercise and nutrition insights.

Meanwhile, sports apps cover a broad spectrum, from HIIT to hiking, while tools like Garmin Coach and adaptive training plans support personal fitness goals.

The Instinct 3 also excels in navigation, equipped with multi-band GPS and SatIQ for accuracy and efficiency. TracBack routing and Garmin Explore integration allow for seamless navigation, even in the remotest terrains.

On the connectivity front, users can receive smart notifications, make Garmin Pay transactions, and communicate via two-way text using the Garmin Messenger app. Safety features like incident detection and LiveTrack ensure peace of mind during workouts or outdoor adventures.

Set to launch on January 10th, the Instinct 3 with AMOLED starts at $450 and the solar-charging model begins at $400.

Liked this? I’m taking JBL’s new Tour One M3 headphones, with touchscreen transmitter, on my next flight