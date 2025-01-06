Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / I’m getting this SwitchBot smart lock as it’s one of the few I can fit

Hot StuffNewsSmart homeCES 2025Smart Home
News, Smart home

I’m getting this SwitchBot smart lock as it’s one of the few I can fit

SwitchBot's new Lock Ultra is compatible with most locks (so I can actually use one here in the UK) and opens super quickly

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
SwitchBot Lock Ultra

There are plenty of smart home kit to ramp up your home security, and smart locks are ideal for making sure your gaff’s main entry point is safe. But those with UK locks face far fewer options. The new SwitchBot Lock Ultra smart lock just launched at the CES 2025 show, and I’m getting it.

SwitchBot claims you can retrofit the Lock Ultra onto 99.9% of existing locks. Deadbolts? Sorted. Mortise locks? Covered. Jimmy Proof locks? Yep, those too. For the rare 0.1% of locks that won’t cooperate, SwitchBot will even whip up a 3D-printed custom solution for you. That’s dedication.

To actually get your door open, SwitchBot uses some the FastUnlock System. This clever tech offers 16 different ways to unlock your door. Tap an NFC card, shout at Alexa, use your phone, or go for fingerprint recognition that works in a mere 0.3 seconds. Oh, and it remembers up to 100 fingerprints, so the entire extended family can get in without fuss. If you want them to, that is.

Worried about the lock dying at the worst time? There’s a rechargeable battery that lasts 9-12 months, depending on the size you pick. Live somewhere cold? There’s a cold-resistant emergency battery for those sub-zero moments. Even in the most catastrophic situations, a built-in supercapacitor microelectronic ensures emergency power kicks in to save the day.

Add to that a six-layer security system, including AES-128 encryption and tamper alerts, plus compatibility with Matter (provided you’ve got a SwitchBot Matter-enabled hub), and it’s clear this lock isn’t messing about. The SwitchBot Lock Ultra is available now, priced at $199/£160. Grab it directly from SwitchBot’s website or Amazon.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home