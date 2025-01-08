I already own this smart ring, but I really want this new design

I already wear the Ultrahuman Air smart ring to track my steps and sleep when I don’t want to wear my Apple Watch. It looks great, works really well, and even syncs with Apple Health. But I really want to swap mine out for this new design. It’s ultra-luxury and looks stunning.

The new collection is dubbed the “Desert Collection.” There are three designs to choose from: Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow, each promising to make you feel like a walking National Geographic special.

Desert Rose takes its inspiration from actual desert roses. The 18K rose gold exterior, complete with brushed textures that shimmer beautifully in the light, should win you over. Dune features grooves flowing around the band, mirroring the soft ripples of wind-swept dunes – it’s also crafted from 18K gold. Then there’s Desert Snow. It’s based on the idea of snowflakes shimmering against the harsh desert landscape. Made from PT950 platinum, it’s sleek and sophisticated.

Of course, this isn’t just about looking good. Ultrahuman’s smart rings aren’t just jewellery, they’re fully-fledged fitness trackers. They come loaded with photoplethysmography (try saying that three times fast) and 6-axis motion sensors to track your heart rate, movement, skin temperature, and stress levels. I’ve been using one for over a year now, and it works really well. I prefer it over the Oura Ring because it gives you exact measurements rather than just scores.

The rings will be available first in Paris and London from select luxury stores. As for pricing? The Desert Rose and Dune rings are 18K gold, so you’re looking at $1,500/£1,200/€1,400 for each. Meanwhile, Desert Snow will set you back $1,800/£1,400/€1,700. They’ll hit stores by the end of January 2025.