Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / I already own this smart ring, but I really want this new design

Hot StuffNewsWearablesOpinionCES 2025Health and fitness
News, Wearables

I already own this smart ring, but I really want this new design

I've already got Ultrahuman's smart ring for health tracking. But this new luxury design is stunning, and I really want it on my finger

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Ultrahuman Ring Rare

I already wear the Ultrahuman Air smart ring to track my steps and sleep when I don’t want to wear my Apple Watch. It looks great, works really well, and even syncs with Apple Health. But I really want to swap mine out for this new design. It’s ultra-luxury and looks stunning.

The new collection is dubbed the “Desert Collection.” There are three designs to choose from: Desert Rose, Dune, and Desert Snow, each promising to make you feel like a walking National Geographic special.

Desert Rose takes its inspiration from actual desert roses. The 18K rose gold exterior, complete with brushed textures that shimmer beautifully in the light, should win you over. Dune features grooves flowing around the band, mirroring the soft ripples of wind-swept dunes – it’s also crafted from 18K gold. Then there’s Desert Snow. It’s based on the idea of snowflakes shimmering against the harsh desert landscape. Made from PT950 platinum, it’s sleek and sophisticated.

Ultrahuman Ring Desert Rose
Ultrahuman Ring Snow Dune
Ultrahuman Ring Desert Snow

Of course, this isn’t just about looking good. Ultrahuman’s smart rings aren’t just jewellery, they’re fully-fledged fitness trackers. They come loaded with photoplethysmography (try saying that three times fast) and 6-axis motion sensors to track your heart rate, movement, skin temperature, and stress levels. I’ve been using one for over a year now, and it works really well. I prefer it over the Oura Ring because it gives you exact measurements rather than just scores.

The rings will be available first in Paris and London from select luxury stores. As for pricing? The Desert Rose and Dune rings are 18K gold, so you’re looking at $1,500/£1,200/€1,400 for each. Meanwhile, Desert Snow will set you back $1,800/£1,400/€1,700. They’ll hit stores by the end of January 2025.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home