You won’t believe just how powerful this Acer gaming laptop is

Until now, desktop PC gamers pretty much got all the fun. But thanks to the latest silicon chips, the top gaming laptops are more powerful than ever.

Such is the case with Acer’s new Predator Triton 14, unveiled ahead of Computex 2025.

Acer’s latest machine offers top-tier gaming performance thanks to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU. All the while, it manages to stay both slim and lightweight, for something that won’t be a chore to take on the go.

This thing doesn’t just dabble in performance – it dives in headfirst. With a Calman Verified OLED display that spits out only the purest of colours and a 120Hz refresh rate, the Triton 14 AI clearly isn’t just gunning for gamers. Creative pros, content creators, and anyone who appreciates not having their laptop wheeze during Photoshop sessions are also going to have a field day.

Acer’s made this laptop super cool, literally. It’s the first laptop using graphene thermal interface material on the CPU. Combine that with dual 6th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans and a vapour chamber, and you’re in for an extremely efficient machine.

You’re also getting up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage. There’s haptic feedback on the Gorilla Glass touchpad, a stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and AI integrations that actually feel useful. Acer crammed in features like real-time translations and image creation tools, not just a chatbot shoved into a corner of the UI.

Also unveiled was the Predator Helios Neo 14 AI, which seems like the Triton’s little brother. Still impressively specced with up to the same RTX 5070 GPU and Intel Ultra 9 processor, this one leans into gaming with a 0.2 ms response time OLED display and a punchy three-zone RGB keyboard. Think of it as the go-to for those who want premium gaming gear in a slightly more affordable, on-the-go format.

For those who still swear by desktops, the Predator Orion 3000 makes a proper entrance too. With up to an Intel Ultra 7 chip, RTX 5070 GPU, and up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, it’s basically a powerhouse hiding in a glass-panelled 28-litre box.

The Predator Triton 14 will be available from July starting at €2999. The Predator Helios Neo 14 also lands in July, starting at €1699. And the Predator Orion 3000 (PO3-665) desktop arrives in (you guessed it) July from €1099. UK and US availability and pricing has yet to be unveiled.