If you’re a petrolhead, then you need this Audi-inspired gaming chair

Whether you’re a PC gaming die-hard with a headset, are all-in on consoles, or split your time between the two, you’re probably spending a heck of a lot of time sitting down. So getting a top gaming chair is pretty important. And if you’re into cars, then this Audi-inspired gaming chair from Vertagear is perfect.

Launched just in time to pair with all the latest gaming tech from Computex 2025, the collection offers three models, each mirroring a different Audi persona.

The SL3800 Audi Edition, looks like it’s been yanked out of an A4 – refined, plush, a bit posh but not flashy. Then there’s the SL5800 RS Edition, which is for those who know what the letters DSG stand for. Finally, the PL4800 Audi Sport Edition is big, bold, and clearly not afraid of being the heaviest thing in the room. Think of it as the RS Q8 of chairs.

If you know the difference between torque vectoring and torque steer, you’ll appreciate the nods to proper automotive design. But this series of gaming chairs isn’t just about the looks.

There’s ContourMax lumbar support that adapts to your spine like it’s got adaptive suspension. You also get to enjoy the VertaAir seat system that keeps things breathable. It’s also possibly the first time a chair has been compared to an Audi climate control system. Plus, there’s HygennX tech going on to keep your set-up smelling like a showroom, not a locker room. It involves coffee grounds and silver threads in the chairs’ material.

If you’re the kind of petrolhead who wants your backside supported with the same engineering ethos that went into an R8’s seat bolsters, these gaming chairs might be worth a look. The SL3800 Audi Edition is going for $499, the SL5800 RS Edition lands at $599, and the PL4800 Audi Sport Edition tops the trio at $699. They’re available for pre-order from Vertagear now, and ship in July.