How to watch Google I/O 2023: live stream the Pixel 7a/Pixel Fold launch today

It’s finally time, tech fans. Google I/O 2023 is set to kick off at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California today and it’s the biggest installment of the tech giant’s developer conference in years. Here’s how to watch Google I/O.

You don’t have to miss a second of the action, either. We’re here to explain how to watch a Google I/O live stream for free online – it couldn’t be easier to catch all the biggest announcements as they happen today.

That’s because Google is making a I/O 2023 live stream available to people all over the world. In fact, you don’t even have to leave this page, as we’ve embedded it just below! The Google I/O keynote start time is 11am PT local for Google on America’s West Coast, which is 1pm ET on the other side of the US, and 6pm BST in the UK.

Things typically last for about two hours, so tune in with us and you’ll be among the first to hear about what’s new in Android 14, as well as all the info on the launch about the Pixel 7a and probably the long-awaited Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet, too. There’s plenty more that could break cover, too, with Google having a history of surprise reveals at I/O, too. And Google Bard is set to feature heavily.

Play

If you’d rather check the livestream out via YouTube, that’s cool too. You’ll find it on Google’s YouTube page, where there will also be a version available in American Sign Language for accessibility.

Anyone who’s really into Google will also find it easy to stream other sessions and talks from Google I/O 2023. The opening keynote is the main draw for most people, but there’s a full programme running May 10-11 and anyone registered with Big G as a developer can stream along.

You’ll find a handy big ‘Register’ button in the top right-hand corner of the official Google I/O website, where the opening shindig is also being aired in its entirety.

Join us to watch all the action unfold, but if you don’t have time, check back after the event for all the latest news and easy-to-understand analysis from the show, which we’ll be covering in full.