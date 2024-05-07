I think the Google Pixel 8a is the best value phone in 2024, and it’s not even close

In a move that will surprise very few, Google has just announced the Pixel 8a. The new mid-range phone is powered by the same Google Tensor G3 chip that’s found inside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Oh, and it’s also packed with many of the same AI features as well.

That means this affordable phone will have features like Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, and Gemini Nano, all for less than £500 / $500. I think that’s unbelievable value.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Google Pixel 8a is the new design, however. It’s designed to feel even better you you hand, with rounded edges, a matte back, and a polished aluminium frame. I think it looks more premium (and more fun) than any other mid-range phone on the market.

It’s available in two new colours, Aloe (a limited-edition green colour) and Bay (a calming blue). These new colours sit alongside the more neutral Obsidian and Porcelain (AKA black and white).

The phone is the most durable A-Series phone yet, with an IP67 rating, which means it can handle slips, spills and dust.

The next thing you’ll notice about the new Pixel 8a is the new Actua display. It’s 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a and it has a higher refresh rate at 120Hz.

For the first time ever, there’s a larger storage capacity option in the A-Series range, at 256GB, giving you more space for apps and photos.

Speaking of photos, photograph is one of the main reasons you’ll want the Pixel 8a. The Pixel 7a was one of the best smartphone cameras around and the 8a aims to continue that tradition.

The Pixel 8a features a dual rear camera with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. It comes equipped with a 13-megapixel front facing camera as well, with a wide angle view which is perfect for group selfies.

As previously mentioned, the Pixel 8a is packed with AI-powered tools to make the most out of your photos and videos. These include; ‘Best Take’ which lets you choose what you think is the best expression for everyone in a series of photos, ‘Magic Editor’ which lets you reposition and resize objects in an image, and ‘Audio Magic Eraser’ which easily removes distracting sounds in your videos.

The Pixel 8a also includes Super Res Zoom up to 8x and features such as Night Sight, Photo Unblur, and Real Tone.

If you think the Pixel 8a gives you a pared back Pixel experience just because it’s cheaper, you’d be wrong. The 8a includes features like Circle to Search, Call Screen, Direct My Call, and the At a Glance widget.

Pixel 8a also introduces ‘Audio Emojis’ which aims to make your phone calls more expressive and engaging. With Audio Emojis, just tap on an emoji to trigger an audio reaction and visual effect.

Finaly, Google is promising seven years of software support, including security updates and Android upgrades. That’s very impressive for a phone in this price range.

The Pixel 8a is available to pre-order today with prices starting at £499. The phone will go on sale May 14.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech