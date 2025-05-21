Stuff

This Asus ROG accessory looks essential for any Steam Deck owner

The ROG Bulwark Dock does just about everything you could need for a handheld console – it sits alongside plenty of other accessories

ROG Bulwark Dock and Accessories

There’s nothing like switching from a desktop PC to a gaming laptop to remind you just how many peripherals and accessories need plugging in. That’s where docks come in. And Asus’ ROG Bulwark Dock might just be one of the best I’ve seen.

The Bulwark Dock is screaming out to be paired with a Steam Deck or ROG Ally. If you’re running one of these port-starved handhelds and still trying to make do with a rat’s nest of adapters, these new docks might be your long-overdue ticket out.

Asus’ ROG Bulwark Dock is a compact slab of connectivity bliss. We’re talking HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 100W Power Delivery, three USB Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s even a built-in stand that flips open so you can actually see your screen while charging and playing. Of course, it’s got RGB, because its an ROG product. Asus even threw in a right-angled USB-C cable to tidy things up.

Then there’s a 100W Gaming Charger Dock. Smaller, simpler, and still exceptionally useful. With HDMI 2.0, a 100W USB-C port, and two Type-A ports, it’s a pocket-sized power brick. It works without needing to be plugged into the wall and still pushes out up to 110W of juice, so it’s ideal for charging up your devices while also connecting to a screen and a controller — all from a single cable.

Asus also debuted some other accessories at Computex 2025. The ROG Falcata split keyboard is ideal for esports participants, Harpe II Ace gaming mouse, and that absolutely unhinged 610Hz Strix Ace XG248 monitor. Throw in a couple of new ergonomic chairs and some eyebrow-raising esports partnerships, and there’s something for everyone.

The ROG Bulwark Dock and 100W Gaming Charger Dock are expected to hit shelves later this year, starting at £130. No US pricing has been announced yet, but if you’re keen, keep an eye out.

