Enter the dragon: 20 years ago, MSI invented the gaming laptop. And it’s never looked back…

As MSI marks the 20th anniversary of its laptop division, we’re reminded of the incredible journey that has transformed this gaming tech powerhouse into a global leader in cutting-edge computing. From its humble beginnings, to becoming a critically acclaimed, global award-winning brand, MSI has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in portable computing. And it’s all thanks to a bold move made two decades ago…

In 2010, Eric Kuo, (current Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Laptop Business Unit at MSI) spearheaded a bold decision to focus on high-end gaming laptops. Or to be more specific — to create the very concept of gaming laptops from scratch, given that they didn’t exist at the time. This strategic move, made in response to the rising popularity of tablets and touchscreen phones, (as well as the fierce price competition in the wake of the not-so-fun 2008 financial crisis), would prove to be a (quite literal) game-changing moment.

Today, this milestone year sees MSI not only reflecting on its past achievements, but also looking ahead. With celebratory events and special 20th-anniversary merchandise launching across various countries from June onwards, MSI is inviting its loyal customers and tech enthusiasts alike, to join in the festivities. Special exhibitions will showcase the major milestones of MSI laptops over the past two decades, offering a glimpse into the evolution of laptop technology — from the thick, eye-searing RGB-laden gaming behemoths of the mid-2000s, to the sleek, minimalist modern powerhouses we see today.

To gain deeper insights into MSI’s journey, its pivot to gaming laptops, and vision for the future, we had the pleasure of catching up Jeff Kuo, General Manager at MSI – UK (Laptop), for an exclusive interview at the brand’s recent 20th anniversary celebratory exhibition in London.

MSI’s pivot to gaming laptops in 2010 was a bold move. What fuelled it?

In 2009, we faced significant challenges. Tablets and touchscreen phones were on the rise, changing people’s habits. Coupled with the financial crisis, the market was fiercely competitive in terms of pricing. We didn’t want to get caught in a price war, so in 2010, we made the bold decision to focus on high-end gaming laptops.

This was a risky move. Nobody had done it before; we had to start from scratch. Many of our colleagues and customers were skeptical, thinking there was no market for gaming laptops. But we believed that to create gaming laptops, you had to be a gamer yourself. Only by understanding gamers’ needs could we design good products.

How did MSI know what gamers wanted? They’re a notoriously picky bunch with very high expectations…

We took a unique approach. We recruited many gamers and esports players for our team, including professional players, commentators, analysts, and editors. Many of our marketing and sales colleagues were also recruited from gaming communities. Especially overseas, many of our colleagues came from amateur esports teams.

We also took the advice of professional players and incorporated it into our products. Starting in 2010, MSI fully committed to gaming laptops, leveraging 25 years of R&D and production experience to turn ideas into product features.

Listening to users was crucial, but so was understanding market trends. For instance, in 2011, we prepared the Killer Network gaming network card for players, anticipating the market’s huge potential. This card minimized latency during games, ensuring that network signals reached the game server faster, giving players an edge in split-second online battles.

What challenges did MSI face in this transition to gaming laptops?

A: There were many challenges. We often envisioned features that didn’t exist in the market. We had to collaborate with manufacturers to develop these technologies. Unlike other brands that assembled new models from available parts, MSI led with concepts.

This approach posed new challenges across various aspects, from finding upstream suppliers to marketing and sales channels. A typical laptop might cost around $30,000 to develop, but MSI laptops could cost $50,000, $60,000, or even over $100,000. It wasn’t just about making users understand; our sales partners needed to be convinced as well. Our marketing and sales teams spent a lot of time sharing expertise with our partners, helping them understand esports, grasp players’ needs, and stay updated on the latest products.

Given where MSI is now, this is probably a redundant question, but how successful was the move to gaming laptops?

In 2015, MSI became the global leader in gaming laptop sales. This was just the beginning of our journey in high-end laptops. We noticed that many users bought high-end gaming laptops not just for gaming but for creative and professional work. They needed a laptop capable of handling complex tasks without performance drops over long periods, with excellent graphics and audio to meet professional needs.

In addition, many young users of MSI gaming laptops transitioned from school to work and sought laptops suitable for both work and daily use. We wondered if we could create a series of high-end laptops tailored for creators and professionals. After 2018, we launched the Creator series and the Business and Productivity series laptops, serving a broader range of users.

What are the core values that have guided MSI through these two decades?

Throughout our 20-year history, MSI has remained committed to three core values: Luxurious Aesthetics, Extreme Performance, and Innovative Technology. These principles have been the driving force behind our success and continue to shape our future.

Luxurious Aesthetics? For a gaming laptop?!

At MSI, we believe laptops should be more than just computing devices – they should be objects of desire. We’ve elevated laptop design to new heights, collaborating with renowned trendsetters like fashion designer Hiroshi Fujiwara and luxury automotive brand Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. These partnerships have allowed us to infuse our laptops with a unique blend of luxury and style, breaking traditional boundaries in tech design.

Aesthetics go beyond just looks. Take our handheld gaming device, Claw, for example. We conducted tens of thousands of simulations and trials to create the most ergonomic grip possible. We also use top-quality joysticks to ensure players remain comfortable during extended gaming sessions. This attention to detail in both form and function sets MSI apart.

Extreme performance is something that’s obviously crucial to hardcore gamers. How do you keep up with their stratospheric expectations?

Extreme Performance is at the heart of everything we do at MSI. We’re relentless in our pursuit of power, creating products with the most advanced processing capabilities to meet the demands of even the most discerning professional users. We spare no expense in selecting the best materials to ensure the highest product quality.

We’re also committed to being at the forefront of technology adoption. MSI is often among the first to bring the latest innovations to market, allowing our users to experience cutting-edge technology before anyone else. A great example of this is our critical thermal design. We use more robust materials than our competitors, despite the higher costs, to push performance to the absolute limit.

And how about innovation? Given your pivot to gaming laptops, we imagine it’s a pretty high priority.

Yes — innovation is in MSI’s DNA. We constantly strive to incorporate the most advanced technology into our laptops, always exploring new possibilities. Our philosophy is simple: Understand users’ needs first, then create the products they want! We’re always listening to our users, turning their insights into innovative product designs and features.

This approach has allowed us to lead the way in introducing groundbreaking technologies and features. When you choose an MSI laptop, you’re choosing the latest and best technology in its class.

What can we expect from MSI in future?

As we move forward, we’re doubling down on our commitment to our core principles of Luxurious Aesthetics, Extreme Performance, and Innovative Technology. We’re focused on launching even better products that push the boundaries in these areas. Our goal is to continue providing the ultimate user experience for our laptop users, just as we’ve done for the past 20 years.

We’re excited about the future and can’t wait to share our upcoming innovations with our users. Here’s to another 20 years of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in laptop technology!