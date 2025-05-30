Forget the G63 – Mercedes’ electric G-Wagon is my pick for a powerful off-roader

I’ve always had a soft spot for the Mercedes G-Class. That boxy silhouette. The clunk when you shut the door. The feeling you’re piloting something carved from a granite block. But after a week with the electric Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology (to give it its full title), I’ve come to a bold conclusion: this is the G-Wagon I’d actually want to own. Forget the AMG G63 – this one’s better.

Let’s start with the obvious. From the outside, the G 580 looks almost identical to its combustion-powered siblings. That’s no bad thing. The squared-off design is iconic, and Mercedes has wisely chosen to preserve that silhouette rather than reinvent it. Sure, there are a few tell-tale signs – aero wheels, a smart body-coloured panel where the grille slats would usually sit, and a cleverly repurposed rear ‘spare wheel’ box which now hides the charging cable – but it’s subtle and most people wouldn’t know this is an EV.

That low-key styling suits me. I’ve spent time with the G63 before, and while I enjoyed the power and presence, I never really liked the attention it drew. It’s loud, it’s brash, and (rightly or wrongly) I always felt a twinge of guilt driving it (you know it’s drinking fuel faster than you can top it up). The G 580 fixes that. It’s quiet, clean and still gets just enough attention from passers-by. Even better, it doesn’t make a scene every time you set off, or scream ‘look at me’ every time your foot goes near the throttle.

In fact, the silence is one of my favourite things about it. Off-roading, especially, just makes sense. No roaring engine, no disturbing the peace – it just glides through the countryside.

Mercedes has added an artificial electric sound in the cabin, and while I usually turn that sort of thing off in EVs, I actually left it on here. It sounds pretty good and gives you a sense of connection without being obnoxious.

Inside, it’s the same story as outside. If you’ve been in a recent G-Class, you’ll know what to expect. The interior is brilliantly built, full of satisfying switches and metallic trim. The doors still need a proper slam to shut – one of those small things that makes the G feel like a proper G.

My two-year-old son was obsessed with it. He called it the “big car” all week and insisted on climbing in himself. That’s probably the highest praise any design can get – toddler approval.

Practicality? It held up well. I used it for the usual short trips – shops, pre-school runs, to get a takeaway – but also took it on a longer journey from Bicester to Norfolk and back. That’s about 140 miles each way, and it did the outward leg comfortably on a single charge.

Real-world range came out at around 220-230 miles for me, which is perfectly usable. Could it be better? Of course. It’s really up to you as to whether that fits into your driving lifestyle or not.

What really impressed me, though, was how easy it is to drive. Despite its size, the G 580 never felt unwieldy. The big windows and boxy design give you great visibility, and it handles bumps and potholes like a much softer SUV. The ride is smooth, the suspension has enough give to keep things comfortable, and the new electric powertrain means acceleration is instantaneous (4.7 seconds to 60 mph). It can be very rapid when you want it to be.

The ‘performance handling’ seats are a highlight too. They’ve got inflatable side bolsters that puff up in corners to keep you in place. It sounds gimmicky, but it works surprisingly well. You can hustle this thing through twisty roads and still feel in control.

I also really liked the ‘Intelligent Recuperation’ mode – a smart regenerative braking setting that constantly adjusts based on traffic, road layout and gradient. I used it the whole time. For example, if you lift off the accelerator on the motorway, the car will coast. But do the same when approaching a roundabout, and it’ll apply regenerative braking automatically.

There were annoyances, of course. The upright windscreen, while part of the G’s charm, is an absolute bug magnet. Every journey ended with a streaked, splattered view and a silent plea for more washer fluid. If you’re a clean freak, be warned: you’ll be topping up regularly. But that’s really my biggest gripe.

The infotainment – typically Mercedes – is slick, fast and works perfectly. Navigation, media, voice controls, and even the ambient lighting are all very straightforward.

And then there’s G-Turn. Yes, it’s a gimmick. But it’s also absolutely hilarious. Push a few buttons, hold one of the paddles behind the steering wheel, and the car spins on the spot like a tank. It’s completely pointless, let’s be honest, but you’ll want to show everyone.

At the end of the week, I didn’t want to give the keys back. That doesn’t happen often. Most cars I test go back with a nod of appreciation and a mental note filed away, but the G 580 got under my skin. It has all the things I love about the G-Wagon – the feel, the style, the go-anywhere confidence – but without the bits I didn’t: the noise, the guilt, the excess.

Is it cheap? At around $170,000 / £180,000, no. But no G-Class is. The fact that this one manages to be cleaner, quieter and still just as capable is what matters.

So, if you’re eyeing up a G-Wagon and think you need the G63’s V8 to justify it, I’d say think again. The G 580 is the one I’d choose. Not because it’s the electric one. Because it’s the better one.

