I took the hybrid Bentley Bentayga EWB on a staycation to see if it works as a family car

Staycations can be a logistical minefield for any family. From packing half the house into the car to enduring a soundtrack of toddler meltdowns en route, the success of your seaside getaway often hinges on your choice of vehicle. This year, I took an extravagant gamble: the Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Hybrid.

The destination? The Isle of Wight – a quintessentially British holiday spot complete with ice cream vans, seaside arcades, and glorious unpredictability. The mission? I want to see if this £200k+ rolling palace could handle family duties without breaking a sweat.

First impressions: not for shrinking violets

For a start, our Bentayga wasn’t just any Bentayga. Finished in a stunning Alpine Green, the pièce de résistance was the hand-painted exterior by architectural artist Stephen Wiltshire (MBE). His intricate mural of 29 global landmarks had heads turning before we’d even left the driveway. From curious ferry passengers to fellow tourists in car parks, this Bentley was a conversation starter. It’s certainly not for those who prefer to blend into the background.

Even without the handpainted exterior, the Bentley Bentayga is not for shrinking violets. It’s big, glitzy, and stands out from the more plain-looking SUVs on the road.

For me, the attention added a touch of novelty, but my two-year-old son was more captivated by the car’s spinning centre caps, which had to be played with every time we got back to the car.

A delight to drive, even on tiny roads

At over 5.3 metres long, the Bentayga EWB’s extended wheelbase might sound daunting for the Isle of Wight’s famously narrow, winding roads. Surprisingly, it handled them with elegance and ease. Thanks to the inclusion of electronic rear-wheel steering, it felt almost nimble in tighter spaces, and parking wasn’t the nerve-wracking spectacle I’d feared.

The hybrid powertrain, which combines a silky V6 engine with an electric motor, delivered quiet and refined progress over all types of road.

Running on battery power in the town centres not only felt eco-conscious but also allowed us to keep the air-conditioning blissfully on while the engine was off – a godsend on hot summer days when you’ve got a sleeping toddler in the back.

Inside the cocoon of luxury

Step inside the Bentayga EWB, and it’s clear this car isn’t just about getting from A to B. This is a five-star hotel room on wheels. Bentley has extended the rear space by around 18cm, and it shows. The extra legroom allowed my partner to recline in “Relax Mode” with a deployable leather footrest, all while our son snoozed peacefully in his car seat.

The seats themselves are a masterclass in comfort, with 22-way adjustments, heating, ventilation, and even a system that subtly shifts your posture during long journeys to prevent fatigue. This meant that even after the long journey to the ferry terminal, no one was grumbling about aching backs.

Add to that Bentley’s Diamond Illumination – a cabin lighting system that glows through perforated leather panels – and the Bentayga exudes a calming, almost meditative atmosphere.

Family-friendly features

Despite its opulence, the Bentayga proved surprisingly practical as a family car. The boot swallowed our pram, several beach bags, and an embarrassing number of buckets and spades with ease.

]The rear doors open wide enough to easily fit a car seat, and those with older children will appreciate the “VIP mode,” which lets rear passengers move the front seats forward for even more legroom.

What truly stood out, however, was the hybrid system’s quietness. On electric power alone, we crept out of the house in the early hours without waking the entire neighbourhood.

The touchscreen remote for rear-seat controls also kept my son entertained (although it’s likely designed for more mature use cases, like controlling seat recline or mood lighting).

Not quite a day at the beach

For all its grandeur, the Bentayga isn’t invincible. Sand, for instance, is not its friend. After a day at the beach, we returned covered in sand, most of which quickly got lost in the Bentayga’s deep, luscious carpets. It felt almost sacrilegious getting a car of this calibre dirty.

Additionally, while the hybrid system is efficient for short jaunts and urban commutes, its EV-only range (around 25 miles) means you’ll be relying on petrol for longer trips. This isn’t a dealbreaker but something to note if your staycation involves hundreds of miles in remote areas with few electric chargers.

The verdict

So, does the Bentley Bentayga EWB work as a family car? In a word: yes. It’s the epitome of indulgent luxury, but it’s also impressively functional. It takes the stress out of long drives, offers thoughtful amenities that cater to every passenger, and – dare I say it – makes you feel a bit smug pulling up in a beach carpark.

That said, this is no ordinary SUV, and its price tag reflects that. You don’t need a Bentayga to tackle a staycation, but if you’re fortunate enough to have one, it elevates every mundane task into something extraordinary. From soothing a fussy toddler with its whisper-quiet cabin to gliding through ferry queues with effortless poise, the Bentayga tackled everything with ease. Would I take it again? Absolutely. Though next time, I might pack a portable vacuum for all that sand.

